Watch live: Verdict reached in Ahmaud Arbery case

Credit: Stephen B. Morton, AP

Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The jury has reached a verdict Wednesday afternoon in the trial of the three men charged in the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery early last year.

Arbery was fatally shot in February 2020 in Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were charged with murder and other crimes two months after the incident, following the release of cellphone video shot by Bryan of the killing.

A jury that includes only one person of color was selected Nov. 3 – more than two weeks after attorneys began working through an initial pool of hundreds of would-be jurors, many of whom had a personal connection to the case.

Here's how to watch the verdict live from Brunswick, Georgia:

