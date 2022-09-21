BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
ajc logo
X

The powerful voice of Georgia's Shannon LeCounte to rock Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the performer

Credit: Courtesy of the performer

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Special to the Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Shannon LeCounte and members of the Shannon LeCounte Ministries Gospel Choir will raise the roof at District Live at Plant Riverside District for the monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch on Sunday, sharing soul-stirring renditions of gospel classics.

This family-friendly event, which is open to the public and requires advance reservations, features a buffet-style brunch prepared by the culinary team at Plant Riverside District as well as inspiring live performances by a talented local gospel choir. Much to the delight of local residents and visitors, this interactive monthly performance showcases Savannah’s gospel roots and rich musical history.

LeCounte started singing in the youth choir at Solomon Temple Holiness Church while growing up in Riceboro, Ga.

“I first got attracted to gospel music when I was nine-years-old, singing in the adult choir,” he recalls. “I initially got started by playing the drums and realized I wasn’t as good as the older drummers, so I found my way through another avenue.”

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the performer

Credit: Courtesy of the performer

This gifted singer, who refined his craft at the Temple of Praise Church, brings a deep passion for gospel music to his live performances and believes that music can bring people together in unity.

“I love how versatile you can be and how gospel music isn’t a solo-based sound,” he explains. “It’s bridged throughout many different nations colors and creeds.”

Inspired by legendary gospel vocalists like Myron Williams and Twinkie Clark, LeCounte’s style has evolved over the years to include various musical influences.

“I essentially started with your traditional gospel and then added the Southern Baptist style and combined them all with Christian contemporary gospel music,” he says. “At any given moment in worship, you’d experience one of those sounds.”

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the performer

Credit: Courtesy of the performer

In addition to live gospel music, the Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live also offers a lavish brunch buffet with delicacies like slow-smoked brisket, chicken and waffles, Lowcountry shrimp and stone-ground grits, cheddar scrambled eggs, cinnamon French toast, baked mac ‘n’ cheese and a selection of beverages, freshly baked pastries and Southern-inspired desserts.

The monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch will continue at District Live on Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. All events offer reserved seating starting at 11:45 a.m., with a 12:30 p.m. live performance by Shannon LeCounte Ministries Gospel Choir.

“At the Gospel Brunch, you can expect tons of energy, crowd participation, traditional moments of hymns and some classic gospel hits,” LeCounte explains. “It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy brunch-style food and to be inspired to make it through your coming week.”

IF YOU GO

What: Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live, featuring the Shannon LeCounte Ministries Gospel Choir

Where: District Live at Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River St.

When: Sunday at 11:45 a.m.

Cost: $42++ for adults and $19++ for children ages 5 to 12.

Reservations: www.plantriverside.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The powerful voice of Georgia's Shannon LeCounte to rock Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live

Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders3h ago
Tracie Revis, left, a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and Seth Clark, mayor pro-tem of Macon, stand at the approach to the Earth Lodge, where Native Americans held council meetings for 1,000 years until their forced removal in the 1820s, on Aug. 22, 2022, in Macon, Ga. Revis and Clark are co-directors of an initiative to bring 50 miles of the Ocmulgee River under federal protection as a national park. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)

Credit: Mike Stewart

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
3h ago
(File)

Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
20h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
ajc.com

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 5
3h ago
The Latest
Back in the Savannah area, The Orange Constant squeezes out the jams at District Live
1h ago
Less trash on the beach? How Tybee Island's anti-litter efforts have resulted in cleaner...
5h ago
Forsyth Farmer's Market produce, seafood staple in trouble after recent regional...
5h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
3h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top