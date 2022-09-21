The powerful voice of Georgia's Shannon LeCounte to rock Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live

Mark your calendars: Shows at Eastern Wharf, other venues show vibrancy of Savannah music scene

LeCounte started singing in the youth choir at Solomon Temple Holiness Church while growing up in Riceboro, Ga.

“I first got attracted to gospel music when I was nine-years-old, singing in the adult choir,” he recalls. “I initially got started by playing the drums and realized I wasn’t as good as the older drummers, so I found my way through another avenue.”

Credit: Courtesy of the performer Credit: Courtesy of the performer

This gifted singer, who refined his craft at the Temple of Praise Church, brings a deep passion for gospel music to his live performances and believes that music can bring people together in unity.

“I love how versatile you can be and how gospel music isn’t a solo-based sound,” he explains. “It’s bridged throughout many different nations colors and creeds.”

Inspired by legendary gospel vocalists like Myron Williams and Twinkie Clark, LeCounte’s style has evolved over the years to include various musical influences.

“I essentially started with your traditional gospel and then added the Southern Baptist style and combined them all with Christian contemporary gospel music,” he says. “At any given moment in worship, you’d experience one of those sounds.”

Credit: Courtesy of the performer Credit: Courtesy of the performer

In addition to live gospel music, the Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live also offers a lavish brunch buffet with delicacies like slow-smoked brisket, chicken and waffles, Lowcountry shrimp and stone-ground grits, cheddar scrambled eggs, cinnamon French toast, baked mac ‘n’ cheese and a selection of beverages, freshly baked pastries and Southern-inspired desserts.

The monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch will continue at District Live on Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. All events offer reserved seating starting at 11:45 a.m., with a 12:30 p.m. live performance by Shannon LeCounte Ministries Gospel Choir.

“At the Gospel Brunch, you can expect tons of energy, crowd participation, traditional moments of hymns and some classic gospel hits,” LeCounte explains. “It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy brunch-style food and to be inspired to make it through your coming week.”

IF YOU GO What: Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live, featuring the Shannon LeCounte Ministries Gospel Choir Where: District Live at Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River St. When: Sunday at 11:45 a.m. Cost: $42++ for adults and $19++ for children ages 5 to 12. Reservations: www.plantriverside.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: The powerful voice of Georgia's Shannon LeCounte to rock Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live