SPD investigates shooting: 18-year-old male is 7th homicide of 2022

According to a statement by the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. and found Jaylen Olinde, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from those injuries.

Olinde's death marks the seventh homicide in Savannah this year. He is the third individual 25 years or younger to die in a shooting. A 22-year-old male and a 23-year-old female were also killed by gunfire this year.