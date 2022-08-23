Savannah designer Emily Bargeron finally got the reality TV experience with 'Making the Cut'

A new treat in the Starland District: Starland Strange and Bazaar

Art off the Air: Clad in neon colors and high fashion, Ben Copperwheat is enjoying lack of hurry in Savannah

Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Do Savannah Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Do Savannah

Bargeron, who grew up in Louisville, Ga., took earliest inspiration from her grandmother, Mamie Ruth, also an entrepreneur and quintessential southern woman with a penchant for bright colors and floral fabrics.

As a child, Bargeron spent hours dressing up in her grandmother’s flashy clothes, hats and jewelry. Eventually her love of clothing led to the fashion program at Georgia Southern University where she graduated in 2006.

By spring 2017, she had won a competition that landed a line of her Mamie Ruth designs in Belk department stores across the country.

Not another application...

When the opportunity arose for Bargeron to apply to “Making the Cut,” she was admittedly less than enthused. Having already applied multiple times to “Project Runway” to no avail and having been selected and cast for the reality show “Fashion Star” but then cut before it aired, Bargeron was a little sour on the Hollywood reality TV experience.

But a family friend in Southern California urged her to give it one more shot.

Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Do Savannah Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Do Savannah

“It was about this time last year when I submitted my application and samples,” recalled Bargeron. “It was like, literally, late the last day before the cut off date, and I refused to get my hopes up because I’d done it so many times before. I’ve embraced this way of being where I approach things now from ‘until it’s happening, it’s not happening.’ I hit send, the application went, and I kept everything light and didn’t think about it anymore.”

Until less than a week later when producers from the show called her directly to set up a time for a video chat.

The only challenge was: Bargeron and her team would be in Florida as vendors at a multi-day music festival representing Mamie Ruth during the small window of time producers were scheduling interviews. She and the team would be sleeping in tents, with spotty cell reception and limited internet access.

So, she dug in and got creative, as all great designers do.

Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Do Savannah Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Do Savannah

“Everything nearby was booked up because of the festival,” mused Bargeron.

“When I finally found a hotel, it was like one of those you could rent hourly, but it was the only place to book that wasn’t too far away. I re-designed it into Mamie Ruth for the interview and was ready to go right on time, but I ended up waiting another five hours. It’s like that’s where the ‘let go, let be and breathe easy’ attitude really helps. That approach has not only made doing what I do more enjoyable and fun, but it’s integral to the brand at this point.”

After that first successful interview, Bargeron pressed forward in more phone and online conversations with a range of people on the show, including an in-depth psychological assessment. This back and forth went on for months until one day in early December she was notified she had been selected and had two weeks to get to Los Angeles for filming.

Finally 'Making the Cut'

In its third season, “Making the Cut” flows along as most reality TV programs do with competitions and inevitable cast eliminations propelling it forward.

This season, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn present challenges that test design skills and business acumen of 10 international designers from Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, China, London, the United States and more. The show, which streams exclusively on Prime, kicked off last week and wraps Sept. 19 with the final winner.

Nicole Ritchie joins as a guest judge, and in every episode one designer is eliminated. Bargeron was eliminated during the season's first episode.

In a pressure cooker with nine talented artists, Bargeron found it easier than she anticipated to bond with her cohort — the power of being together in an exciting, unfamiliar situation was surprisingly uniting. Plus, working alongside top-level professionals provided a slew of inspiration.

Design challenges incorporating social media, group and solo work, and brand strategies became experiences from which Bargeron drew compelling insights in considering Mamie Ruth as a global brand and business.

“A large part of being on the show is exploring the entrepreneur journey,” said Bargeron.

“It was an incredible opportunity to open up and to see my brand from other perspectives. Authenticity is the foundation of Mamie Ruth — I am my brand — and people tend to align with my looks and designs because who I am as artist translates to my fashion. My experience on the show allowed my authenticity to shine, and through that, it has the potential to connect Mamie Ruth with many more people who resonate with the fun, colorful, vintage-inspired boldness that is the brand.”

Back home in Savannah, Bargeron is happy to be on the music festival circuit again, representing Mamie Ruth on the road. Festivals like Bonaroo, Suwannee, Shaky Knees, and CMA in Nashville have been pivotal in connecting her brand with like-minded patrons.

Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Do Savannah Credit: Josephine Johnson / For Do Savannah

Bargeron has a new clothing line inspired by her experience on “Making the Cut.” She’s toying with the idea of naming it “East Coast Cool,” though that’s not set in stone.

“I like finding ways to connect Mamie Ruth with people who are having the best time, who are having fun in their highest frequency of vibration. Music festivals are excellent for making these connections because I want people who wear Mamie Ruth to remember that piece of clothing as a great and happy experience,” emphasized Bargeron.

“The latest collection inspired from my time on the show marks the beginning of a new chapter, and I’m looking forward to more opportunities to connect the boldness and fun of Mamie Ruth with colorful and free spirited people around the world.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah designer Emily Bargeron finally got the reality TV experience with 'Making the Cut'