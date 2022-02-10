Savannah City Council hears details on proposed St. Patrick's Day changes

Susan Broker, director of the Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism, told council that the suspension of the entertainment permits aims to lessen congestion in the streets and make it easier for people, including first-responders, to move in the crowd.

“We think that by eliminating the entertainment on the public right away that it will allow our bars and restaurants to schedule their own entertainment for their patrons," she said.

City staff and numerous other stakeholders including the Savannah Police and Fire departments, Savannah Downtown Business Association, Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce and tourism officials helped to craft the recommendations.

The group has been in discussions since last year and Broker said they tried to assess the event from every angle with two goals in mind.

“One was to review the past practices and behaviors and discern what it is that we want to change. And then secondly, ensure that our recommendations from the committee to city manager and ultimately to council would yield the desired result,” she said.

One element that won't be changing this year is the control zone along River Street, which the Savannah Police Department has requested stay in place. The control zone would prohibit weapons, coolers, bikes, skates, various fireworks, exotic animals and pets, with the exception of service animals.

“This controls (those items) and allows SPD to have a little bit tighter rein over this activity,” Broker said.

Concerns and questions raised by council on Thursday ranged from ensuring adequate police coverage in the expanded to-go cup zone, quality of life, local business participation and possible increases in driving under the influence and other alcohol-related crimes.

