Savannah chemist finds success with a new venture, Fête, and cocktail infusions

As she began working with local businesses to plan these soirees, she started seeing a need waiting to be filled.

"For some groups, they would request a bartending service in their lodging so I would create a custom cocktail menu and bartend before their dinner reservations," she shared.

After seeing success with her custom cocktails and menus, she decided to take her business up a notch.

"This got me thinking... Why not go bigger and start working with brides after their bachelorette trips as well?" Seckman said.

"So, I purchased a 1957 camper and renovated it into a mobile bar for weddings, events, and markets," she added.

Soon, Fête's calendar began to fill up with different weddings and events for her custom cocktail camper.

"My clients usually wanted a custom menu so I started to experiment with different cocktails and flavors that would reflect my clients' taste while also being crowd pleasers for their guests," Seckman noted.

Seckman says her kitchen soon resembled her old chemistry lab, with jars, liquids and notes everywhere as she experimented with different liquors and ingredients to create new and exciting flavors.

Now Fête is in hot demand, as Seckman's vintage camper is booked for events beyond Savannah's borders, with word getting out about her special concoctions and her order-to-home cocktail infusions online.

"I love cocktail infusions because it allows people to bring the craft cocktail experience home," she shared. "I always encourage my customers to be creative with their infusions and have fun. Be a mixologist at home!"

So, what's she mixing now? Seckman says she loves summertime, and her preferred liquor is rum, so now is the perfect time for a refreshing mojito, a combination of rum, fruit juices and mint.

Other interesting infusions on her website, www.drinkfete.com, include exotic flavors like Chili Mango Margarita, Turmeric Ginger Mule, and Figgy Old Fashioned.

With her chemistry background and passion for fresh ingredients, Seckman is putting a new spin on old favorites, and the public is responding.

Two months ago, Fête added a larger production space and is shipping out more orders from a larger inventory. Fête infusions can also be found in several area Savannah stores when fine liquors and ingredients are sold.

Over the next few months, Seckman will be traveling to Birmingham, Ala; Austin, Texas; and Jacksonville, Fla; for markets, and will appear locally at the DeSoto Street Market on July 23 and the Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival on Oct. 22.

As her business grows, Seckman says she's excited her delicious libations are bringing people together while quenching their thirst and curiosity.

It's fitting for a company named for celebrations, festivals and entertaining lavishly.

"I am a big believer in 'unplugging' at every opportunity and genuinely being present in the moment with friends and family," Seckman shared.

"I hope Fête encourages people to invite a coworker over for a drink, host a dinner party, or start a game night with friends... Any opportunity to cherish these social moments in life; to reconnect as humans while sipping on a unique cocktail that you made!" she said.

Discover more about these unique cocktail infusions at www.drinkfete.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah chemist finds success with a new venture, Fête, and cocktail infusions