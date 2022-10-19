Quinton Simon: Here’s a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler

"This remains a missing child investigation at this time," said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley, who clarified that no evidence pointed to abduction or foul play. "But everything is on the table."

Hadley said investigators worked until 2 a.m. and returned at 8 a.m. to conduct additional interviews and begin searching through phone records and footage from video cameras mounted in the vicinity of Simon's disappearance. Search warrants were issued for the home.

At around 6:30 p.m. that same day, investigators continued a targeted outdoor search with professional and trained volunteers.

On Oct. 7, Hadley updated the Chatham County Commission on the search for Simon.

A multi-agency task force participated in the search. County dive teams, using waders and poles, also participated in the search of a nearby pond. "We've tried to use every available resource to get a better understanding of what's happened with little Quinton," said Hadley, emphasizing that they've exhausted the grid search of where he might have wandered.

At this time, Hadley confirmed that CCPD still considered this a "missing person's case."

October 10: No longer only a missing child investigation

On Oct. 10, the investigation changed: the search for Quinton Simon was no longer only a missing child investigation.

"We are looking at the criminal investigation aspect of it, as well," said Hadley.

To that end, 40 FBI investigators started assisting with the investigation and re-searched the Buckhalter Road home owned by Simon's grandparents, Billie Jo and Thomas Howell, where Simon was reported missing by his mother. Multiple FBI agents were observed taping dark plastic to the windows.

While CCPD continued the investigation, Hadley said they were working on obtaining and executing additional search warrants. On Friday, a search warrant was issued for the pool behind the house.

"I anticipate us working at least throughout the week," said Hadley. "At some point, we may have to sit down and re-evaluate where we're at if we've exhausted everything we can do. But we're a long ways from there."

Hadley said "everybody" was being looked at and interviewed, though he later noted that Simon's biological father was not being investigated.

October 12: Quinton believed to be dead, Leilani Simon becomes prime suspect

On the night of Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI investigators announced that they believe Quinton Simon is dead, and have named his mother as the prime suspect.

Police have not arrested his mother, in the disappearance or death, nor have charges been filed, but they did notify the family.

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” the Chatham County Police Department also tweeted. A day later, Hadley confirmed the statement that the mother was the prime suspect in a press conference.

"Sadly, we still have not found Quinton," said Hadley. "But our search and our investigation will continue, and it will continue with every available resource we have in order to get Quinton's family closure and see that justice is served in this case."

When asked why the Chatham County PD and the FBI named Simon as the primary suspect without pressing charges against her, Hadley declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Hadley said he wasn't sure where Simon was at the time of the press conference, but they don't believe she was a flight risk.

"What I can say is that the evidence so far, based on multiple interviews and search warrants has led us to the conclusion that Quinton is deceased," said Hadley. "The investigation doesn't end right there."

October 18: CCPD and FBI search for Quinton’s remains in landfill

On Oct. 18, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley announced the CCPD and Federal Bureau of Investigation were entering a new phase in the search for the 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

“A short time ago, we began in what will be an extensive search of the waste management landfill located here in Chatham County,” said Hadley.

Hadley said they believe Simon was placed in a “specific dumpster at a specific location” and was brought to the landfill by “regular means.” He added that they have specific evidence that leads CCPD and the FBI to the landfill, but declined to specify what that evidence is.

“I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill,” said Hadley.

Leiliani Simon remains the primary suspect and the only suspect, but she still has not been arrested or charged, Hadley said. He added that he believes she is still in Chatham County, and is not a flight risk.

