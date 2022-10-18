Chatham County Police, FBI to search landfill for remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Leiliani Simon remains the primary suspect and the only suspect, but she still has not been arrested or charged, Hadley said. He added that he believes she is still in Chatham County, and is not a flight risk. Simon recently attended a Chatham County court hearing on the custody for her two other children, a six-month-old and a three-year-old.

'Sadly, we still have not found Quinton': Chatham police, FBI identify mother as prime suspect

Yesterday, Hadley said, the CCPD posted a picture of a smiling Simon on the wall before he went missing as a “reminder of who we are searching for and why we continue to work so terribly hard.”

“We want to find his remains so we can give him a proper resting place,” said Hadley.

To help CCPD, FBI has brought in special agents from Quantico, Atlanta and all of their personnel in Savannah, FBI Senior Supervisory Residency Agent Will Clarke said. Spearheading the search for Simon is the FBI’s Evidence Response team, which has experience in searching through similar landfills.

“This will be a complex and strenuous effort,” said Clarke. “This will not be quick. This will not be easy. And the outcome is uncertain.”

