Q&A: New Savannah Music Festival executive director is here to 'refine' already strong product

So it seemed like with your previous position in St. Louis, it was more like a "from the ground up" position, developing an organization and really structuring it. But here, the Savannah Music Festival is a very established organization already.

How do you approach coming into an established organization as opposed to building from the ground up?

GB: "It gives me an opportunity to sit back and reflect a little bit more. And one of the things that I'm very interested in doing in the first month is really just to see the festival in action, because I haven't had a chance to do that yet. Many of the staff have been doing this for years. So they have a natural rhythm that they fall into at this time of year.

"So for me, it's interesting to just sort of ride along with it and see how it works so we can start to think about the opportunities for the future, where we can make some changes."

How challenging has the transition been?

GB: "It is a little bit unsettling, to go from a situation where you really know everything about the organization because you were there every step of the way to one where it's well established and you don't really don't know much about it. But it also gives you a chance to look at something with that outside perspective, which is sometimes very helpful because you can very quickly see things that may not be as apparent that others might have gotten acclimated to."

A conversation I've been having with a lot of other organizations in town is about making a lot of these big arts institutions in Savannah more accessible to Chatham County residents, and even Bryan and Effingham County residents.

That seems to be something you're also passionate about.

What can Savannah Music Festival do to continue to become more accessible and what are your plans in that role?

GB: "I think we have to find some ways to connect with the community that are really tangible and find out where the needs are. So the first thing we want to do is talk to as many community leaders as possible to find out ways that we can come in when we talk about collaboration. And finding those opportunities takes looking down the road, it takes time, because we want to make sure that we have enough time for the projects to develop and refine them so that they can be the best that they can be.

"So it's a long process but I think that next season, we're going to see some changes in the festival."

Ryan, can you talk to me about some of the elation you may be feeling, now that a proper festival is happening?

Ryan McMaken: "My God, it's incredible... The excitement for this season, really can't be put into words. You know, just to be out there and running from venue to venue and seeing everything happen. It's gonna be great."

That being said, your team also did go the distance with virtual programing. Is that something that could play a role moving forward?

RM: "We're going to stream some of the chamber music because we still have some folks who aren't going to be coming out. The tools are in place. We have a remote team and a few venues have pretty good live streaming as a result of the pandemic too. Back when we were in virtual mode, we had 38 artists do living room and home studio performances."

Can you tell us a little bit about the curatorial side, how you build the lineup?

RM: "So it's interesting. There are multiple elements to it. Certainly, there's the chamber music side, I think classical in general is one of the strongest sort of schedules, we put together, around 10 total concerts. We look at the buying of past seasons in that realm, and realize that if you have a classical show every night, your audience might diminish a little bit toward the end.

"So we really looked carefully to be efficient about the way the lineup would flow, talking with Phillip about developing his program and bringing in some new ideas."

What does outreach look like on your side?

RM: "It's almost endless. We've been scrambling and doing everything virtual and taking performances to schools that will have us in their outdoor spaces. We have been working to get kids back to the Trustees Theater, finally, with the return to in-person education.

"We're also going to be doing more outreach programs outside of festival season. We have a hyperlocal focus on the education side with an emphasis on not forcing our way in or doing things as a token gesture; we're looking for real connections."

