Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history

Since 2005, Georgia River Network has been getting people out on the state’s waterways multiple times per year. The largest and most beloved opportunity is the annual Paddle Georgia, in which paddlers from across the country and around the world get together for one week in June to explore portions of one of Georgia’s 14 unique river systems. It’s the largest adventure like it in the United States, some years drawing as many as 400 participants. After a two-year hiatus, this well loved, affordable and family-friendly excursion returns in full-force beginning Saturday, June 24.

Day six of the trip features six miles on Ebenezer Creek, a blackwater tributary of the Savannah River home to some of the oldest living bald cypress trees in Georgia as well as the site of a particularly terrifying event during the Civil War.

I got a chance to do some reconnaissance on the creek with Paddle Georgia coordinator, Joe Cook. He’s been with Georgia River Network since 2005 when he took the lead in establishing the weeklong tour. A consummate river rat, Cook authors a series of popular guidebooks and keeps his paddling gear nearby for whenever the call of the river rises above the din of the day-to-day.

On this crisp March morning he’d driven from Rome, Georgia, to dial in a few lingering accommodation details at Black Creek Scout Camp and New Ebenezer Retreat Center where this year’s adventurers will spend their nights.

The day is quiet on Ebenezer Creek and not yet warm enough to awaken any of its snakes or alligators. The still water is so black from leaf tannin it mirrors flawless upside down duplicates of cypress, live oak, box elder and tupelo trees lightly clothed in their freshest spring greens.

It’s a lot like the Okefenokee Swamp and how once your eyes and brain adjust to the reflections, you feel as if you’re floating, suspended in time and space somewhere between reverence and reality.

Cook knows this creek and maneuvers the canoe to a pond-like area where an impressive stand of cypress and tupelo approaching a thousand years old have anchored in for the long haul. Their presence is dramatic, and it’s as if we have paddled upon them in mid-conversation, like we’ve interrupted something ancient and growing against a millennium of human history.

Now, sitting in a canoe almost 160 years later, in a chilly early spring forest with a noticeable lack of bird song, Ebenezer’s blackwater reflections hint at the insights this cypress council of elders holds. With wisdom beyond our human years these trees stand sentry, a continent away having endured the Crusades, Bubonic plague, Christopher Columbus, Industrial Revolution and both World Wars. The cypress and tupelo testify to a darkness within our humanity, cautioning never to forget what transpired here.

We paddle on and my mind shifts to the bright beauty of the day and how this ecosystem 20 miles northwest of Savannah continues to play a role in the city’s drinking water. The cypress and tupelo are efficient filters absorbing storm runoff before it flows from Ebenezer into the Savannah River.

For thousands of years, trees in this tributary have been silently refining water quality in the lower Savannah River basin.

At the end of the three-hour paddle, I’m ready to stay another couple hours looking for giant trees and their mammoth bases. Cook jokes that I have been initiated and that my mind-blown reaction is exactly what he hopes each person experiences the first time they visit Ebenezer Creek.

As we load the canoe, Cook intones, “It’s about having a relationship with our Georgia rivers. Just like you, once people get out here and experience the power and beauty of these trees, water, they want to come back. They want to take care of these places. Because once you have a positive relationship with something, it becomes important. And that’s what we want. Paddle Georgia is a way for people to have a great experience and begin a lifelong relationship with our rivers, to love and conserve them.”

If you're ready for your Georgia rivers rite of passage, visit the Paddle Georgia 2023 website and sign up for this summer's adventure on the lower Savannah River watershed. Family discounts are available.

