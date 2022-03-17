Live updates: Savannah St. Patrick's Day vignettes — 'Like everybody else today, I'm Irish'

Rockin' shamrock glasses outside of Clary's

Credit: Nancy Guan Credit: Nancy Guan

Penny Smith, head to toe in green and rocking oversized shamrock sunglasses, caught the eye of a passerby who shouted “love your outfit.”

Smith, originally from Illinois, is in town with family, reviving their years long tradition of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah. The group of four have been out and about since 6 a.m., they said.

“For the last two years we haven’t been able to come, so we’re super excited to be here to see all the crazy people and the wonderful parade,” said Smith, who then added, “and the men in kilts!”

— Nancy Guan

'Pre-parade adrenaline flowing' and the Guinness still has that perfect taste

Two years without a St. Patrick's Day parade was long enough for many square squatters to forget the rules.

Tents and chairs popped up on all six squares along the parade route Wednesday night, well ahead of the 6 a.m. Thursday opening. City officials made the rounds Wednesday night reminding the early arrivals they needed to vacate the squares, along with all their belongings, by 10 p.m. All gear left unattended after 10 p.m. was confiscated.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Square veterans started to arrive for set up at 5 a.m. Thursday. At Oglethorpe Square, several dozen regulars were lined up on the curb, with chairs, tables, tents and coolers in hand, and moved in at the stroke of 6 a.m.

"It was good to get that pre-parade adrenaline flowing and to see everybody excited to claim their spot." said Jason Hux, an Oglethorpe Square regular for two decades. "And my pre-sunrise Guinness tasted better than I remembered."

— Adam Van Brimmer

'I felt like I was 7-years-old and it was Christmas' finding a square spot

At 4 a.m., Mary Elizabeth Wooten was ready to embark on what has always been an annual tradition: finding a spot on one of the squares ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“I was telling people last night I felt like I was 7-years-old, and it was Christmas,” she said.

For Wooten, the holiday is near and dear. She’s been in the parade since she was a kid, and her grandfather, Thomas “Frank” Baker, ran the Jasper Green Ceremony, which honors veterans. A composed Wooten lost her grandfather to cancer a few years ago and said the holiday will always be about family for her.

“When the bagpipes start playing, I may cry.”

— Raisa Habersham

Bainbridge residents make the birthday trip for St. Patrick's

Phalisha Jackson and her family drove five hours from Bainbridge, Georgia, to join in on the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“We’re here to celebrate my birthday, even though it’s a couple weeks after,” she said as she and family members Patsy McCall and Helen Jackson stood outside their cars on Drayton Street sporting their best St. Patrick’s Day attire. This is the second time they’ve come to see the parade.

— Raisa Habersham

'We're just here to have fun' at parade spot on Wright Square

Walking through Wright Square, Ayanna Robinson and her younger cousins posed for a photo.

Credit: Raisa Habersham Credit: Raisa Habersham

“We’re just here for fun,” said Robinson. The Savannah native then scurried to find a spot to watch the parade.

— Raisa Habersham

Savannah resident excited to back on E. Broad spot for parade

Chris Crocker is excited to be back on East Broad Street after three years of St. Patrick’s day cancellations.

The Savannah resident joined lively crowds bunched along sidewalks and medians near the Pirate’s House ahead of Thursday’s parade.

— Zoe Nicholson

The Tipsy Tappers have arrived at the 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade

The “Tipsy Tappers” have been putting on the ritz in their tap shoes for an entire month. The group of friends began learning a choreographed dance to show off at Thursdays Parade. Their minute-long routine ends in a flourish of shining green wings.

They joined the hundreds of souls lined along E. Broad Street in the minutes before the parade began.

— Zoe Nicholson

Best (oversized) seat on the route

Credit: Katie Nussbaum Credit: Katie Nussbaum

It was hard to miss Hill Lawrence near the end of the parade route on Thursday morning. His extra tall chair made the others around him look like toys.

“I ordered it on Amazon. It’s got six cup holders and a built-in cooler, just in case,” he said, propped up on Liberty Street near the DeSoto Hotel.

Lawrence, who is originally from Dublin, Georgia was celebrating the day with friends and was happy to be back after the two year hiatus.

“It’s incredible. I love it, the comradery and seeing all my friends. It's just good to see people out and about. It’s been a long time coming.”

— Katie Nussbaum

Lost and found

Credit: Katie Nussbaum Credit: Katie Nussbaum

Ann Mayer was on the hunt Thursday morning. The self proclaimed snow bird was asking folks along Abercorn Street if they had found her missing green underwear as she strolled around in a bright green dress tucked into a fake tushy.

“I just went up to four young ladies and said, 'is this lost and found?’ … They were hysterical when they saw the back (of my costume),” she said.

Originally from New Jersey, Mayer said she was happy to see smiling faces on Thursday.

“I thought there would be more people, but I’m happy to have it back. I’m happy to see people’s faces, we don’t have masks on, so I’m feeling a little bit better,” she said.

— Katie Nussbaum

After being moved from favorite spot in Wright Square, these friends are back and ready for St. Patrick's Day

Natalie Schroder, sisters Becca and Rachel Stenfield, and a few friends set up camp at 4 a.m. The Savannah natives were determined to grab a spot on Wright Square near the intersection of Bull and State streets after being moved from their favorite spot of previous years.

“I was like, not this year,” Schroder said under a Georgia Bulldog tent.

The crew enjoyed boozy beverages as they chatted about St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah and fun.

— Raisa Habersham

70 years of St. Patrick's Day celebrations from 'born-and-stayed' local

“Look at these beautiful oak trees, look at the sky!”

Tom Kohler calls himself a born-and-stayed Savannahian, having celebrated nearly every St. Pat’s in his home of 70 years.

Credit: Nancy Guan Credit: Nancy Guan

“I call this my St. Patrick’s day uniform,” said Kohler, gesturing to his eclectic blend of blazer, head wrap and pleather gloves. “I try to be multidimensional on St. Patrick’s day so I can fit in many places.”

He’s Jewish, but “like everybody else today, I’m Irish,” he said.

— Nancy Guan

Second time's the charm for family looking for a square spot

Tiffany Brown, her husband Cedric, and their 5-year-old daughter attended their first parade in 2019 before the pandemic shut down celebrations for the next two years.

“In 2019, there was no standing room, the squares were completely filled,” she said.

Credit: Nancy Guan Credit: Nancy Guan

This time, they were able to secure a spot right on the edge of Calhoun Square. Brown said ever since she moved to Savannah, she’s gained a new appreciation for the holiday.

“I don’t know if people really pay attention or focus on the real meaning of St. Patrick’s,” said Brown, “I was one of those that partied and was here for the festivities, but now that I have a daughter I want to be knowledgeable about the holiday.”

— Nancy Guan

Leprechaun enjoys some Carly Rae Jepson

Matt Chase tapped his heels on the sidewalk as “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepson blasted from one of the parade floats. He’s in a full leprechaun outfit and handing out Irish blessings engraved on metal coins to parade goers.

Credit: Nancy Guan Credit: Nancy Guan

Locals and tourists alike approach him for photos and he welcomes them with a smile.

“I love that Savannah is steeped in tradition and Irish families walk in the parade, but we could do with a little more bagpipes,” he laughed, and went right back to dancing.

— Nancy Guan

Savannah resident enjoying the fresh air and fresh looks

Savannah resident Efrain Arcoho was feeling great and looking fresh as he stood along Bay Street Thursday morning.

“I just had it specially made for today. I just thought, you know what, I’ll get a white shirt and white pants and draw my own design,” Arocho said of his matching airbrushed shirt and pants clad with shamrocks.

Credit: Katie Nussbaum Credit: Katie Nussbaum

A sequin hat and dyed green hair rounded out his festive look.

“We got here around 8 a.m. and everything has gone pretty smooth. I usually hang around Bay Street,” he said.

— Katie Nussbaum

Early drinkers make it to Pinkie's

Jim Chambers and friends got an early start to Savannah's biggest party on Thursday.

"We were here right after the doors opened," he said standing outside of famed watering hole Pinkie Masters.

"It's not really St. Patrick's Day in Savannah unless you come to Pinkies."

— Katie Nussbaum

Credit: Katie Nussbaum Credit: Katie Nussbaum

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Live updates: Savannah St. Patrick's Day vignettes — 'Like everybody else today, I'm Irish'