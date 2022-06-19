ajc logo
Juneteenth celebrated with joy and reverence at annual Tybee Wade-In

By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
“Wade in the water. Wade in the water, children.”  Around 100 participants sang together as they crossed the soft Tybee sand. As the slow rolling wave hit her feet, Lila Womack of Atlanta was overcome by the moment. She bent over toward the water as tears welled up in her eyes. She lifted her head back allowing the glow of the warm sun to fall on her face. Gullah Geechee Truth-Teller, Patt Gunn cupped her hand and dipped it into the ocean, lifting a scoop of water she placed it on Womack’s head. As the rhythm of the drums took hold, more participants began to dance along the edge of the water as they joined in the Juneteenth celebration.

This was the 8th annual Juneteenth Celebration hosted by the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization, but it was the first on the south end of Tybee. Georgia House Representative Edna Jackson reflected how it was near the very spot where the Civil Rights era wade-ins had occurred. “We used to wear our swimsuits under our dresses and then try to take the dress off really quick and run in the water before the police stopped us.” Said Jackson, “Some went in the water; I went to Jail.”

Patt Gunn talked about the cleansing and healing effects of water. “Everyone should get to the water”, says Gunn. “If you can’t get to the ocean, then go to the lake. If you can’t go to the lake, go to the pool. If you can’t go to a pool, then fill up your bathtub. Whatever you do, just get to the water.”

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Juneteenth celebrated with joy and reverence at annual Tybee Wade-In

