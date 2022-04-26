Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News

By the 1950s about 5,000 workers were running its operations under the company Union Bag and Paper Corp., also known as Union Camp. The plant was its own community – it had an athletics league, carpenters, gardeners and even its own magazine, “The Digester.”

In those early decades, the mill and its workers lived through major historical events. During World War II, the Savannah mill produced paper packaging, which was a critical war material. During that time, women started working at the mill to take the place of men who had gone off to war.

The mill was also a large local landowner and harvested trees from those properties for product. In 1969, Union Camp acquired Branigar Corporation and approximately 1.6 million acres of land in Georgia and neighboring states. One of Braniger’s holdings was Skidaway Island, and one of their projects was development of The Landings.

The mill gradually modernized its operations and cut the number of paper machines from eight to three. Automation and efficiency changed the nature of paper production.

Credit: Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society Credit: Courtesy of the Georgia Historical Society

International Paper, the world’s largest pulp and paper company, purchased Union Camp and the Savannah mill in 1999.

The mill marked its 85th anniversary on Oct. 1, 2021 and Savannahians continue to celebrates its legacy. Long before the Georgia Ports Authority, Gulfstream and the tourism industry became Savannah’s major economic drivers, the paper mill was a pillar of the local economy.

Many Savannah families who have lived her for generations have some ties to the mill, and many of today’s business leaders trace their starts to jobs at what they still call "the paper mill" or “Union Camp.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'It was a different world': Savannah Paper Mill celebrates over 85 years of local industry