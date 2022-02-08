Is it a giant bluebird? A plane with eyeballs? Yes, but that's the wild art of Maxx Feist

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“I was on a path and then when COVID started I was like, ‘I want to brighten it up,’” Feist related. “But I didn’t want to move away from the darker images so much, but I wanted to make them more fun. So this is where I landed.”

Much of their work shares similar characteristics: Geometric shapes and patterns; multitudes of eyes; gaping, toothy mouths; and lots and lots of color. And, even if you don’t know their name, it’s likely that if you’ve been out and about to any of the typical art haunts in recent months, you’ve seen their hard-to-miss work.

But the Charleston, S.C.-born artist, who relocated to Savannah from Asheville, N.C., a little over a year ago, has only recently locked in on their characteristic style, having previously been focused on work featuring animals. Feist, however, felt the need to try something different.

“I wanted to do something that was more like, kind of all mine,” they said. “I still like painting the animals, and when I paint the animals, people seem to really gravitate towards them. But I just wanted to create some things that are definitely mine and if you see it, it’s like, ‘Oh, Maxx painted that.’

“I feel like there are like a million people who paint animals, and there’s nothing wrong with that, and I still paint them all the time,” they added. “But I wanted to make [my work] my own. I’m not trying to paint something that looks how it looks in the real world. I’m creating an imaginary fantasy land that I would have fun being a part of.”

For most of their pieces, including “Bird is the Word: The Monsters of Avondale,” Feist generally starts with a single element and builds off of it. In the case of “Monsters,” the property owner’s only guideline was to involve a bird (although it’s unclear to me if they meant a somewhat terrifying giant bluebird) and the rest was left up to the artist.

“I’ve never really taken an art class, so I taught myself how to do everything,” they explained. “So nothing is exact or precise.”

“I just paint it and it just goes,” they continued. “I don’t do sketches and I don’t plan it out way far in advance. I generally just decide on a size and decide on one thing and then work everything else around it.”

It's remarkable how entrenched Feist has become in the local art scene in such a short period of time. Their show at The Sentient Bean last year was a huge success, and they've become a staple at the regular Location Gallery group shows. And when my wife and I were perusing Sulfur Studios during a recent opening reception, she pointed to a piece that she wanted to buy and it just so happened to be a print of one of Feist's many-eyed compositions.

The combination of their still-strong connections in Asheville with their newfound success in Savannah has led the artist to being a fulltime creator, and they couldn’t be happier about it.

“I feel like Savannah is where Asheville was like ten years ago,” they opined. “Asheville has become…It’s very much on the map now and it’s brought in a lot of people. And so that gritty charm that it once had is kind of lost a little bit. But Savannah still holds that. I love that little bit of sketch. It keeps it fun!

“This is an art school town, so I thought I’m going to have to really fight my way in,” Feist said. “I just feel so accepted. It’s a good feeling. It’s a great feeling actually.”

Check out Maxx Feist on Instagram @maxx_feist and via their website at maxxfeistart.com.

