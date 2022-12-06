BreakingNews
In the holiday spirit? Savannah Ballet Theatre whisks you away with 'The Nutcracker'

Credit: Savannah Ballet Theatre

Credit: Savannah Ballet Theatre

Savannah Morning News
By Eden Turner, Savannah Morning News
27 minutes ago

Credit: Savannah Ballet Theatre

Credit: Savannah Ballet Theatre

Grab your ballet shoes, poinsettias and tutus because the Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is back with one of the city's favorite holiday traditions on Saturday at the Lucas Theater.

For their 20th season, Savannah's sole professional dance company returns with their performance of The Nutcracker for all of Savannah to enjoy. Guests can experience the Theatre's new take on the Nutcracker story, which is based in Savannah.

"Our Nutcracker is a little different than the traditional Nutcracker because we've set the storyline in Savannah," SBT Artistic Program Coordinator Rebecca Dugal says about the production.

"Clara and her family actually live in the city of Savannah... You'll get to see a lot of pieces of our city within the actual Nutcracker."

The show will also feature some special cameos from Savannah celebrities, which will also give a new spin on SBT's beloved show.

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Ballet Theatre

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Ballet Theatre

Dugal also mentions that the show is set in the 1940s, which will flaunt new costumes to the audience as well as new feel of the traditional Nutcracker that everyone knows and loves.

"It's just a fun, fast-moving ballet," she says. "That's what I love about Nutcracker... it keeps the audience engaged the whole time. You will not be bored!"

What's next for Savannah Ballet Theatre? They plan to put on a production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" for their spring production, which is based on the C.S. Lewis beloved Narnia tale.

"We like to do storybook ballets," Dugal says. "We like to take some that have not been adapted into ballet and put it together ourselves so they're original."

IF YOU GO

What: Savannah Ballet Theatre presents "The Nutcracker"

When: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn St.

Cost: $30

Info: savannahballettheatre.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: In the holiday spirit? Savannah Ballet Theatre whisks you away with 'The Nutcracker'

