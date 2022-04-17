ajc logo
X

Enter the world of Oz with the Savannah Ballet Theatre on April 23

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Ballet Theatre

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Ballet Theatre

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago

The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) will present its original ballet adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz" for two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Lucas Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 32 Abercorn St. in downtown Savannah.

Featuring performances by SBT’s world-renowned professional dancers, this one-of-a-kind ballet is perfect for all ages.

SBT’s production will feature multimedia projections, spectacular sets, and colorful costumes sure to capture the magic that fans have treasured over the years. There will be a character meet and greet and photo opportunity following the performance in the lobby.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Ballet Theatre

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Ballet Theatre

“We are very excited to bring back one of our favorite performances to Savannah. I always look forward to seeing the children who came to the show dressed in their Wizard of Oz costumes to meet the cast after the performance,” said SBT Artistic and Studio Director Suzanne Braddy.

“Savannah Ballet Theatre is looking forward to presenting The Wizard of Oz to the community and hope that all will come out and see our beautiful adaptation of a classic.”

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz can be purchased for $25 for tier two seats and $30 for tier one seats from the Savannah Box Office by calling 912-525-5050 or visiting www.savannahboxoffice.com. The Lucas Theatre is only handicap accessible on the first floor. Please take this into consideration when purchasing tickets.

SBT was established in 1998 under the artistic direction of Suzanne Braddy. Recognized as the premiere dance company in Southeast Georgia, SBT is best known locally for its annual production of the perennial holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. SBT presents a full season of classical and contemporary dance and has staged productions of Giselle, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, an original adaptation based on CS Lewis’ The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe and many more.

SBT is Savannah and southeast Georgia’s only professional dance company. It is their mission to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers from all over who train in the studio, and to engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.

For more information about this performance or the SBT, please visit www.savannahballettheatre.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Enter the world of Oz with the Savannah Ballet Theatre on April 23

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta rideshare drivers demanding raises as gas prices go up

Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead2h ago
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide
14h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
14h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The Latest
City approves funding for Cure Violence program to work with Savannah's high-risk youth
2h ago
Meet Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News' Bryan and Effingham counties reporter
3h ago
Beautiful and iridescent, the Persian Shield adds life to your garden
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
15h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top