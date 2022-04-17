Enter the world of Oz with the Savannah Ballet Theatre on April 23

“Savannah Ballet Theatre is looking forward to presenting The Wizard of Oz to the community and hope that all will come out and see our beautiful adaptation of a classic.”

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz can be purchased for $25 for tier two seats and $30 for tier one seats from the Savannah Box Office by calling 912-525-5050 or visiting www.savannahboxoffice.com. The Lucas Theatre is only handicap accessible on the first floor. Please take this into consideration when purchasing tickets.

SBT was established in 1998 under the artistic direction of Suzanne Braddy. Recognized as the premiere dance company in Southeast Georgia, SBT is best known locally for its annual production of the perennial holiday favorite, The Nutcracker. SBT presents a full season of classical and contemporary dance and has staged productions of Giselle, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, an original adaptation based on CS Lewis’ The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe and many more.

SBT is Savannah and southeast Georgia’s only professional dance company. It is their mission to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers from all over who train in the studio, and to engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.

For more information about this performance or the SBT, please visit www.savannahballettheatre.org.

