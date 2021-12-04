Empty Stocking: Grandmother raising four children asking for help

Catrina is asking for help from the Empty Stocking Fund to buy gifts for her grandchildren. Raising four kids on her own has caused financial strain for Catrina. Relying on her disability checks, she is not always able to fully provide for her grandchildren, whose ages range from nine to 13 years old.

Most of the time, Catrina is only able to buy the necessities. Because she can only afford the basics, buying anything extra is basically impossible.