Now back at work, Ansley still needs help buying presents for her children, whose ages range from six to 15 years old. Ansley is just now getting back on her feet, and all the money she’s making at work is going toward paying bills. With help from the Empty Stocking Fund, Ansley will be able to keep a roof over her family’s head and buy presents for them for Christmas.

To donate, please go to savannahnow.com/lifestyle and click on the story headlined "2021 Empty Stocking Fund: How to donate, receive funds" or mail a check payable to SCF - Empty Stocking Fund and send to 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donations

In memory of my wonderful and loving wife, Barbara Andrews: $1,000

For those we've loved and lost: $50

In loving memory of my Blessed Parents - Albert & Ellen Green: $100

Gerdy: $25

In Honor of the Dedicated Staff of the Chatham County District Attorney's Office: $1,000

Michael Anckner: $100

Cynthia Phillips: $150

In memory of Freddie L. Mitchell: $100

John Harrison: $100

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Mother of seven unable to buy Christmas presents