County to consider abandoning fire tax in favor of fire fee for unincorporated area

The workshop and the discussion of the fire fee are just the latest twist in a years-long debate on how the county can create a funding mechanism for Chatham Fire. Chatham Fire is a private nonprofit fire service that covers unincorporated Chatham County through a subscription service and has faced severe budget shortfalls - $3 million in 2021 - due to non-payments.

Chatham Emergency Services (CES), which serves as the umbrella for Chatham Fire and Chatham EMS, approached the county in 2020 after discovering nearly a third of the total 35,000 properties in unincorporated Chatham were not paying the annual fire subscription fee. Although not paying into the fire subscription service has its consequences for residents and CES's budget, the organization is limited in its ability to collect from those non-paying property owners.

Since then, the county commission and staff have weighed different options that would streamline subscription costs and mandate residents within the unincorporated areas to pay into the service. Essentially, the county would fund CES while charging residents through property tax bills.

The estimated cost to fund CES, according to County Manager Lee Smith, is around $11 million. But that amount, along with estimated fee rates for property owners, could change once the final audit is complete. Rates won't be decided until the budget is passed in June and collection wouldn't begin until the fall.

During the Wednesday workshop, Smith said state law prohibits the county tax commissioner from enforcing a fire fee, which is why the commission's original plan was to fund Chatham Fire through a fire tax. However, discussions about administrative costs at the tax commission office lead to considerations of a fee instead.

How it will be collected will depend on what's most efficient, cost effective, and who has the experience to do it, Smith said.

"We saw a general movement that way, so we're going to move the ordinance to the fee, develop the methodology, then we can move forward with staff as far as how we do it," said Smith.

Whichever way the fee is implemented, commissioners ultimately stressed the importance of creating a fair fee rate — one in which participating residents, especially the elderly on fixed incomes, will not have to be overburdened.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: County to consider abandoning fire tax in favor of fire fee for unincorporated area