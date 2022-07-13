City of Savannah to consider lowest millage rate in decades

Rollback vs. increase explained The current millage rate is considered a tax increase by the state and must be advertised as such because of growth in the city's tax digest. The larger tax base means officials can drop -- or rollback -- the millage rate and still generate the same amount of revenue the current rate has.

Adoption of the 12.2 rate is projected to save taxpayers upwards of $3.2 million, according to city officials.

The proposed rate will also allow the city to remain on sound financial footing during these uncertain economic times, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday during his weekly media address.

"We want to adopt a rate that provides for our community's needs with an eye towards lowering taxes without having to increase them in the future," he said.

Additionally the rate of 12.2 mills would also help pave the way for initiatives needed to attract and retain a highly qualified public safety workforce. Savannah City Manager Jay Melder has proposed pay increases for both the Savannah Police and Savannah Fire departments.

Starting pay for Savannah Police would increase to $50,000 from $44,000 while new firefighters would earn $48,000 compared to $44,000.

The goal is "to raise pay for our officers and our corporals and put ourselves, the Savannah Police Department, back on top in the region in terms of starting pay at over $50,000," Melder said in a recent interview with the Savannah Morning News.

Other retention and recruitment strategies that could be on tap for SPD include a signing bonus for new hires, a two-year retention bonus, a lateral entry program and sign-on bonus, and an employee referral bonus program.

The mayor said the new initiatives will ensure that the city maintains the highest skilled and best qualified public safety agencies in the nation.

“We recognize that we are in a bidding war, and the city of Savannah is ready to play... We will also make significant pay adjustments for entry level through middle management to encourage continued career growth within these departments," Johnson said of the planned competitive pay

The law requires three public hearings on the proposed millage rate, the first of which will be Thursday during the regular council meeting at 2 p.m. The final two hearings will be held on July 28 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. All of the hearings will take place in council chambers at City Hall at 2 East Bay St.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: City of Savannah to consider lowest millage rate in decades