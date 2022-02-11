City of Port Wentworth thrown into further chaos after 6 employees resign

Their last day was Friday, according to Booth. The remaining city staffer is a municipal clerk in charge of accounts payable.

City Attorney James Coursey resigned last December, marking a total of seven city employee resignations within the last six weeks.

None of the employees other than Booth were available for comment, and their resignation letters were not released to the public. Open records requests seeking copies of those letters had not been fulfilled as of the time of publication.

(Story continues below)

Edwin Booth Port Wentworth City Manager resignation letter by savannahnow.com on Scribd

List of resigned employees port wentworth by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Booth, who's been city manager for a year and two months, said he's long had issues with the council regarding communication and how decisions are handled. However, he said last year's municipal elections marked a turning point.

"There is a constant threat that the council has the majority and can fire anybody, and that's why I resigned," said Booth.

According to the city charter, the city manager, appointed by council, runs daily operations such as the hiring and firing of all employees, except the city clerk.

The charter also states, "council shall deal with city officers and employees ... solely through the city manager, and neither the city council nor its members shall give orders or directions involving city business to any officer or employee."

Read more: Port Wentworth city charter

Booth then explained that some council members have "let it be known that they are not going to follow the (city) charter."

According to Booth, the resignations of key staff members were "held in confidence to prevent any further aggressive behavior from certain members of council and two department heads, in particular, who have involved themselves in politics."

Previous coverage: Port Wentworth council still stuck

The walkout of six city employees leaves crucial administrative tasks in limbo, namely bill processing and payments. The City of Port Wentworth has dealt with rifts in council for years and this is not the first time day-to-day functions have been stalled because of the dysfunction.

"I've been here for 13 years. I've seen Port Wentworth go through a lot of foolishness and drama, but nothing like this," said Council Member Gabrielle Nelson. "The continuity of government is incomplete. I absolutely have no words."

Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton did not respond to requests for comment.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: City of Port Wentworth thrown into further chaos after 6 employees resign