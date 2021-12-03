Chatham police report new speed cameras led to dramatic drop in school zone citations

The cameras for SCCPSS were first activated on Aug.15, and between Aug. 16 and Aug. 31, during the initial 30-day warning period, the department issued 4,051 warning citations. By the end of the 30-day warning period on Sept.15, citations were reduced from 10,714 to 1,521, Nolen said.

Compared to when the initial speed study was conducted to the last five days of October, the department issued 972 citations, down from 10,714 — a 91% decrease.

Progress was measured week to week and month to month. According to the police department, between July 29 and Aug.15, speeding was cut by 63%. By the end of the 30-day warning period on September 15, 1,521 citations were issued.

Citations with fines started Sept. 16. During the month, 8,082 citations without fines, 4,363 total warnings for the second half, and 3,719 citations with fines were issued, resulting in a further 86% decrease in the number of citations issued.

According to the latest monthly report released Nov. 15, the numbers went down again in October, with 4,255 citations issued.

Slow down

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Based on location, Nolen said, speed limits can change throughout the day. She explained the cameras will take a photo of a vehicle and the license plate; if a driver is caught speeding, the driver will receive a citation in the mail.

For the first offense, a $75 fine is levied. For additional offenses, a $125 fine is incurred. Each time, a $25 processing fee is charged.

Nolen said the main goal is to reduce the number of people speeding in school zones and to ensure childrens' safety "Getting people to slow down and reduce the speed, we are also preventing accidents and hoping to prevent a tragedy."

The cameras were installed during the first phase in unincorporated areas in Chatham County. Nolen said there are plans to install cameras at additional schools, but the process involves a multi-agency collaboration among the Georgia Department of Education, the SCCPSS Board of Education police department, and construction companies. Although there isn't a firm timeline, more cameras are coming.

Speed cameras now are located at May Howard and Marshpoint elementary schools, Georgetown K-8, Coastal Middle School, and St. Andrew's School on Wilmington Island.

May Howard Elementary went from 3,620 warnings to 84 warnings in five day period — a 98% decrease. St. Andrew's went from 1,580 warnings to 294 warnings in a five-day period, representing an 81% decrease.

Nolen added that speeding has been reduced by 77% at the Marshpoint Elementary and Coastal Middle School zones, of the end of the warning period.

During the last five days of the reporting period, Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, the following schools saw citations issued: Coastal Middle/Marshpoint Elementary had 791, St. Andrews 127, May Howard Elementary had 34 and Georgetown K-8 had 20.

Nolen said each of the schools had a reduction in citations issued from when the initial study to the last five days in October.

Coastal Middle/Marshpoint Elementary had a 84% decrease

Georgetown K-8 had a decrease of 97% decrease

May Howard Elementary had 99% decrease

St. Andrews had 92% decrease

Nolen said the department still issues citations in the Coastal Middle/Marshpoint Elementary area, the department still has goal of reducing speed in a school zone.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham police report new speed cameras led to dramatic drop in school zone citations