Chatham County Police set up tip line for missing toddler Quinton Simon

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
8 hours ago

Chatham County Police established a new tip line for residents to submit tips regarding missing 20-month old toddler Quinton Simon.

If you have any tips on the whereabouts of Simon, please contact 912-667-3134. If you get a voice mail, please leave a message.

Please call 9-1-1 if you see Simon.

Simon's mother reported him missing around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning from their home near the 500 block of Buckhalter Road. Her boyfriend last reported seeing Simon at 6 a.m. He was wearing a light blue Sesame Street t-shirt and black pants.

Investigators with both the CCPD and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been re-canvassing targeted areas Sunday in hopes of finding the missing toddler.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police set up tip line for missing toddler Quinton Simon

