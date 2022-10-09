Simon's mother reported him missing around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning from their home near the 500 block of Buckhalter Road. Her boyfriend last reported seeing Simon at 6 a.m. He was wearing a light blue Sesame Street t-shirt and black pants.

Investigators with both the CCPD and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been re-canvassing targeted areas Sunday in hopes of finding the missing toddler.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police set up tip line for missing toddler Quinton Simon