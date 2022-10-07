ajc logo
Chatham County Police Chief using 'every available resource' to find missing toddler

Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon - Savannah Morning NewsDrew Favakeh - Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley updated the Chatham County Commission Friday morning on the search for missing toddler Quinton Simon. Simon's mother reported her 20-month-old son missing on Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m. Simon was last seen by the mother's boyfriend at 6 a.m.

A multi-agency task force, including Chatham County Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Savannah Police Department's mounted patrol, Liberty County Sheriff's Office bloodhounds, and Chatham Emergency Management Agency, have participated in the search.

"We've tried to use every available resource to get a better understanding of what's happened with little Quinton," said Hadley, emphasizing that they've exhausted the grid search of where he might have wandered. Hadley confirmed that CCPD still considers this a "missing person's case."

If you have information on the whereabouts of Quinton Simon 

► Call 9-1-1, or contact Chatham County Police Department's Crime Tip at https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

► Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Amy Paige Condon is a content coach for Savannah Morning News. She is available at ACondon@gannett.com.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police Chief using 'every available resource' to find missing toddler

