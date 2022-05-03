Celebrate the Dog Days of Summer by the pool with a Magic Hour at the Thompson Savannah

"El Rocko has become the new indie rock cultural spot in this town without the now defunct, The Jinx. But no matter what, people just get tired of the same venues. I get tired of going to the same show. This is where the idea came in for the event. And now I'm like, alright, where can I book bands and how can I get creative? I just thought having bands play at sunset and this pool setting while people are splashing, and swimming would be amazing. I thought it would also make for like a very romantic serene scene.”

A great pool scene is going to have a lot of sun, a lot of cool drinks, and a lot of music and that is exactly what Brown promises during his Magic Hour parties.

“The party will be sponsored by Ilegal Mezcal and they’re going to bring allegedly a temporary tattoo artist and all sorts of swag. We will have drink specials and food.

"It's such a cool space and sometimes when we go to see a live band or show, and you see a show and after you're gone. This event is different. I want you to come early and hang out from 4 p.m. when the pool opens for the parties. The bands won’t start until six and they will probably play until 9 p.m., but you can stay and hang out and even grab dinner at the rooftop afterwards. I basically wanted to be a super bohemian vibe and hangout. A place for those in the service industry to come by and have a great time when not much is going on Sundays, and it is their day off.

"Sundays during the summer will no longer have to be spent at home."

The bands for the first ever “Magic Hour” have been scheduled. Local band Early Branch and North Carolina’s Fast Preacher are scheduled to kick off the summer season.

“Early Branch’s biggest influences are bands like Arctic Monkeys and they are one of our best local psychedelic rock bands. Joining them will be Fast Preacher, which is the solo moniker of guitarist and vocalist Dan Hanson. Their music is a mix of pop, rock and funk with a little fuzz and shoegaze thrown in. We think the bands are perfect to kick off this event."

IF YOU GO What: Dog Days Presents 'Magic Hour' with Early Branch and Fast Preacher When: Sunday from 4-10 p.m. Where: Thompson Savannah, 201 Port St. Cost: $20; lounge Chairs are first come first served Info: eventbrite.com/o/dog-days-presents-38347616343#events

