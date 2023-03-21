But what if it's a burger? Chris Moss is gonna get weird with it at Drive Thru Art Box

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Those initial gouache paintings did, indeed, turn out to be quite funny, a bizarro world mashup of giant hamburgers and the screaming blockhead character frequently found in his other work, done as though they are portraits of the art box itself with his pieces inside. He liked them so much, he decided to take it much, much further, a proposition that not even the artist is sure he’ll be able to pull off.

“I don’t know if I can come up with a hundred proposals,” Moss laughed. “I don’t have any idea if this is gonna work.

“They’re not all gonna be great,” he went on to say, “but they’re gonna be fun and interesting I think.”

The plan is to exhibit six pieces per week for the full sixteen week run of the exhibition, giving him a total of ninety-six different versions of his Drive Thru Art Box proposal. Adding the four pieces he did as initial promo images, and the entire project will hopefully encompass a full hundred works.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

As the pieces are switched out, they'll be available for sale via ARTS Southeast's website and through his Instagram @mrhopthescissor until the show concludes. They'll be "fairly cheap" he says, at least until he's done with the project, at which time he plans on upping the prices (so if you take a liking to one or more of them, the time to buy them is while the exhibition is still happening).

Moss is a relative unknown in the local art community, even though he moved to town back in late 2016. After contending with the normal trials and tribulations of moving (he came to Savannah from Brooklyn, where he’d lived the previous 14 years), he spent a year and a half building his new art studio. Then COVID hit, and the opportunities to connect with other creatives dwindled to almost nothing for nearly two years.

'This is the future' How three Savannah artist harness the power of A.I. for creativity

But about six months ago he started having studio visits, reaching out to local creative hotspots like Location Gallery and, of course, ARTS Southeast, setting in motion his first forays into the scene. He’s now been a part of a couple of group shows at the former, and this project with the latter constitutes his biggest Savannah-based project to date.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“100 Proposal for the Drive Thru Art Box” will also allow the artist to connect with folks via social media as well, bringing his followers into the kitchen as he cooks up fresh ideas.

“I kind of built it with Instagram in mind,” Moss explained. “It’s just handy to have a project that you can say something about at least once a week, that’s actually new stuff, and not just reporting from your studio, ‘Here’s some more paint drying.’ It’s part of the project to document it in that way.”

The artist and his work are welcome additions to the local creative landscape, and the ever-changing and unpredictable nature of the project itself is an exciting development at a space that has frequently displayed intriguing and interesting work. And now that Moss has emerged from from the isolation of his studio to bring his vision out into the open, it’ll be fun to see what kind of mark he makes on Savannah in the years to come.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“I’m not surprised at myself to take five or six years to get comfortable and to meet people, because I’m sort of slow in that regard anyway,” he said. “Not that I’m overly guarded; I guess I’m not super hungry like some artists are. I’m excited to have something to do.”

“100 Proposal for the Drive Thru Art Box” by Chris Moss will be on view at Green Truck Neighborhood Pub located at 2430 Habersham Street in Savannah through July 8. The artist will be hosting a happy hour talk at the restaurant on May 25 from 6-8pm.

More information can be found at https://artssoutheast.org/drivethruart.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: But what if it's a burger? Chris Moss is gonna get weird with it at Drive Thru Art Box