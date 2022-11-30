Brunswick, other Georgia counties confirm mass shooting hoax along coast

Police responded to Savannah High School this morning after what appears to have been a hoax threat, but other nearby school districts also received threats. Those that did not heightened security.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is "aware of reports" of the incidents, according to Nelly Miles, director of the public and governmental affairs for GBI.
"At this point, the GBI is on standby with investigative teams ready to assist," Miles wrote in an email. "GISAC (state fusion center) is also working closely with federal agencies to monitor activity.
Brunswick High School in Glynn County went into a lockdown after receiving reports of a possible threat, but about 10:30 a.m. the lockdown was lifted after it was confirmed as a hoax.
"Following an extensive search of Brunswick High by our agency law-enforcement partners, no actual shooter or injuries were discovered at the school," wrote Brittany Dozier, public relations specialist for the district, in a statement. "At this time, it appears to have been a prank call as other school districts in our area have received similar calls. Officers from various agencies will remain at the school until further notice; however, all other schools have returned to normal day-to-day operations."
McIntosh County, next to Glynn, had an alert on its webpage as of 10:30 a.m.
"Out of an abundance of caution, all McIntosh County Schools are on a soft lockdown due to an incident in Glynn County," it read. "All students and adults are safe in their classrooms. We will keep you updated as soon as we have more information."
Cathy Lane, director or public relations for Liberty County schools, said they had received no threats.
"Our schools are operating as normal," she said. "Like all the other schools in the area we're just on a little higher alert."
On Facebook, the Burke County Public School System shared a post from the county Sheriff that they were increasing their presence after reports in other counties, although Burke County had not received any threats directly.
"Our School Resource Officers, Patrol Deputies and SRT Team were all made aware and we have increased our presence at all of our schools within Burke County," the post read. "We will continue to monitor these situations as several of the threats made have been determined to be a hoax."
