Brunswick, other Georgia counties confirm mass shooting hoax along coast

Officers from various agencies will remain at the school until further notice; however, all other schools have returned to normal day-to-day operations.

McIntosh County, next to Glynn, had an alert on its webpage as of 10:30 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all McIntosh County Schools are on a soft lockdown due to an incident in Glynn County," it read. "All students and adults are safe in their classrooms. We will keep you updated as soon as we have more information."

Cathy Lane, director or public relations for Liberty County schools, said they had received no threats.

"Our schools are operating as normal," she said. "Like all the other schools in the area we're just on a little higher alert."

On Facebook, the Burke County Public School System shared a post from the county Sheriff that they were increasing their presence after reports in other counties, although Burke County had not received any threats directly.

"Our School Resource Officers, Patrol Deputies and SRT Team were all made aware and we have increased our presence at all of our schools within Burke County," the post read. "We will continue to monitor these situations as several of the threats made have been determined to be a hoax."

