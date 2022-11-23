Boo Business: The Savannah Psychics are joining the ghosts with new tour, Broughton St. store

“Savannah Ghost Tours was an accident,” said Brian. “It wasn’t our goal. Everyone kept saying, ‘Oh, you’re a medium. You should go on the ghost tour with us tonight.’ I know all the ghost stories here. I’ve been in all the buildings by myself. I was even with some of the [paranormal investigation] TV shows that filmed here.”

That inspired them to look into starting their own tour company to be able to incorporate their gifts into a ghost tour experience. When they looked at names, Savannah Ghost Tours was surprisingly available.

“We designed [a tour] that doesn’t match everyone else’s because a lot of them follow the same path. I don’t want to do what everyone is doing. I want to actually see what we can get near. What can we touch?”

Even though they’ve only been operating for a short while, they’ve already had experiences.

“We did see a woman,” Brian explained when talking about one of his tours. He said she poked her head around a building and then pulled back out of sight. When his group walked over a second later, she had disappeared. “I said that was one. That was legit because she’s still here. You can feel her.”

There is also an all-ages tour that is Brian and Jen’s spin on the historic tours. They’ve worked hard to collect actual experiences people have had at some of these haunted places. They also offer ghost hunting equipment like K2 Meters that paranormal investigators often use to detect if a spirit is present by the lights changing colors.

“We do have ghost-hunting equipment that we teach little kids how to use. We did that the other day. We had a bunch of young kids, and we were having an incredible interaction that went on for about two hours.”

Brian said they hope to show people that ghosts are just like us. “They want to be understood and heard.”

While Brian and Jen may be new to openly using their gifts as a profession, they’ve both used them since they were children. Brian even said he used his abilities during his college professor and journalism careers.

“I would cheat. I would do what I do, and they would come back a week or two later and say that worked, and nobody could ever put their finger on it,” he said with a smile.

While the official ribbon cutting isn’t planned until sometime in December, the couple officially hung out their shingle at their new location at 311 Broughton Street this past week. Their storefront, called The Mystic Apothecary, will house everything on the second and third floors. The shop will offer metaphysical supplies, and Brian and Jen will continue to offer tarot and medium readings as well as séances there. There will also be reading rooms for people with different gifts to offer services.

“Everything from Reiki to tarot to oracle to pendulum and palm reading. All that fun stuff.”

Through Savannah Ghost Tours and their shop, Brian and Jen hope to demystify the supernatural in Savannah. “We want it to be an experience like a small psychic Disneyland.”

