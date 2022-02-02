Bar Julian, Common Thread, Husk chefs team up for pizza and philanthropy with Knead to Know series

"Chefs are charitable humans, as a rule, so I felt like it would be a good idea all around to create something like this. Especially being new and inviting people to come in and see what we do and what we're about — do something good for the community, and then hopefully do something fun for our guests. It felt like a win."

Common Thread's chef Joseph Harrison will be the chef for February. Like Newton, Harrison is relatively new to the dining scene in Savannah having moved from Atlanta to Savannah in March 2021. For him, it's "utterly vital" to have collaborative relationships with other chefs and restaurants, especially with Savannah's tight-knit food and beverage community.

Credit: Common Thread Savannah Credit: Common Thread Savannah

His curated pizza for February is a clam pie with a white wine cream base topped with littleneck clams, pecorino, chicories, tomato vinaigrette and lemon. A popular pizza up north, Harrison said he wanted his choice to be something different.

"He [Newton] kind of gave me free rein to figure it out," Harrison said. "I had a clam pie once a couple of years ago, and I haven't seen one anywhere since, and I feel like some attention needs to be brought to it."

Proceeds from the purchase of Harrison's take on clam pie will go toward the charity of his choice, the Rootstock Community Foundation, which was established by the partners of FARM Bluffton and Common Thread. The charity offers services to address the mental healthcare of restaurant employees nationwide, a cause that Harrison said has long been ignored.

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Newton said they plan to broaden the series to other parts of Georgia and will bring on an unnamed chef from Atlanta for April. Husk's chef Christopher Hathcock will be the chef for March. However, time and the success of the series will dictate how long the series will last with a possible pause in the summer months.

"I think it's very important," Newton said of Knead to Know. "It's a win for the hotel and the restaurant. It's especially good to have some sense of community after we've all been in isolation for two years, and we're still somewhat in isolation and hoping for the best. I think it's a very, very good time for something like this and hopefully, everyone enjoys something out of it."

Subscribe to our free dining newsletter: Dive into the culinary news and trends of Savannah with our weekly look

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bar Julian, Common Thread, Husk chefs team up for pizza and philanthropy with Knead to Know series