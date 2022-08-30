ajc logo
X

Audit reveals discrepancies in Savannah-Chatham County schools nutrition inventory

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
33 minutes ago

An audit of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools' nutrition inventory process revealed the school district largely had inventory errors and there was no formal procedure related to the district's perpetual inventory process – a system that estimates inventory based on electronic records rather than physical.

According to a seven-page memo detailing the audit’s findings, 24% of items from a follow-up inventory audit at select schools could not be located onsite, but were documented into the Edison system, the district's cafeteria management system.

The follow up inventory audit “judgmentally sampled” 355 items across its elementary, K-8, middle and high schools, all of which largely sit in the west Chatham County area.

Audit of School Nutrition Inventory Processes by savannahnow.com on Scribd

The audit was conducted between February and June earlier this year. It included a district-wide physical audit and onsite observations of the ordering and receiving processes, according to the memo.

Additionally, school and district level nutrition staff who dealt in the areas of ordering, receiving, monitoring and inventory procedures were interviewed for the audit.

School board officials will discuss the seven-page memo detailing the findings during its audit committee meeting 8 a.m. Wednesday. Details of the report also come after the Savannah Morning News conducted a four-part series on food insecurity, addressing the school district's nutrition needs for students.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The audit findings also come three weeks after the school district received a $710,000 grant to address supply chain issues. Residents can watch the meeting by visiting the school district's YouTube page or visiting its website. The 15-page audit can be read below.

School Nutrition Summary Report SY21.22 by savannahnow.com on Scribd

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Audit reveals discrepancies in Savannah-Chatham County schools nutrition inventory

