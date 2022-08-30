Audit reveals discrepancies in Savannah-Chatham County schools nutrition inventory

Audit of School Nutrition Inventory Processes by savannahnow.com on Scribd

The audit was conducted between February and June earlier this year. It included a district-wide physical audit and onsite observations of the ordering and receiving processes, according to the memo.

Additionally, school and district level nutrition staff who dealt in the areas of ordering, receiving, monitoring and inventory procedures were interviewed for the audit.

School board officials will discuss the seven-page memo detailing the findings during its audit committee meeting 8 a.m. Wednesday. Details of the report also come after the Savannah Morning News conducted a four-part series on food insecurity, addressing the school district's nutrition needs for students.

The audit findings also come three weeks after the school district received a $710,000 grant to address supply chain issues. Residents can watch the meeting by visiting the school district's YouTube page or visiting its website. The 15-page audit can be read below.

