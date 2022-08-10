ajc logo
X

Gwinnett schools adjust meal offerings to be more diverse, inclusive

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Meal prices are flat despite inflation and supply challenges

With a menu shaped by student desires for more diverse food options, Gwinnett County Public Schools is serving up fare that nutrition staff say is better, healthier and more inclusive than ever — all at the enduring maximum price of $2.50.

Think Dandan noodles, dumplings, empanadas, halal hamburgers, a twist on the Southern classic “chicken” and waffles with poultry-free — but Gwinnett officials say still tasty — vegetarian nuggets.

Rachel Petraglia, the district’s executive chef of more than a decade, said the recent changes have been driven by student and parent input.

“Students are interested in food and expect global flavors and plant-forward options,” she said.

Petraglia keeps up with food trends as she works on the menu for the state’s largest school district. And in the kitchens, you don’t just see the staffs — which range from a handful of people at smaller schools up to 25 at a high school — zapping frozen foods.

“We really do a lot of cooking here,” she said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Sample Gwinnett School meals are displayed at Seckinger High School in Buford on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sample Gwinnett School meals are displayed at Seckinger High School in Buford on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Sample Gwinnett School meals are displayed at Seckinger High School in Buford on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As a result, school staffs can cater to students’ tastes. If a dish with a little spice seemed to be a hit at one school, then they can incorporate similar flavors into other items.

But a conversation with a Muslim parent made Petraglia realize she could do more to make the cafeteria an inviting place.

Many Muslims follow religious dietary laws in which some foods are halal, the Arabic word for permitted. Petraglia felt the school menus were accessible to Muslims because there were plenty of vegetarian options that were halal.

The parent felt otherwise and said Muslim children should be able to eat meat in schools, sitting with their non-Muslim friends and having the same meal. Petraglia sourced a hamburger made from beef prepared under halal practices and introduced it last year. Now, it’s the hamburger used in all school kitchens.

“We have students from all over the world, and the cafeteria is the one place that they all come at some point during the school day,” Karen Hallford, director of school nutrition, said. “So we want to have options for them, so we offer as much variety as we possibly can so they can get in the line and hopefully find something that’s good to them.”

Some items like the halal meat and international offerings come at a higher price point. The district decided those were important initiatives worth the added cost and found other areas to cut back, Hallford said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Yanailys Lugones (left) and Hanh Zimmerman, both kitchen staff, prepare school meals on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, prior to the first day of school at brand-new Seckinger High School in Buford. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Yanailys Lugones (left) and Hanh Zimmerman, both kitchen staff, prepare school meals on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, prior to the first day of school at brand-new Seckinger High School in Buford. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Yanailys Lugones (left) and Hanh Zimmerman, both kitchen staff, prepare school meals on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, prior to the first day of school at brand-new Seckinger High School in Buford. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“We have to be smart with menu planning,” she said.

The district served 29.6 million student meals last school year, and Petraglia said more than half of students in Gwinnett regularly eat food made in school kitchens. She hopes that number will go up with the new menu options.

This school year marks another change. It’s the first time since 2020 that students will have to pay for meals.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Federal pandemic waivers that allowed districts to stop charging for meals have expired, so qualifying families must apply for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals. Gwinnett schools with a large enrollment of low-income students provide free breakfast.

Despite rising costs of ingredients and ongoing challenges to the national supply chain, the meal price is not going up this year. In fact, it hasn’t changed since 2014.

Sydney Gardenhire, a freshman at Seckinger High School, has tried some lunchroom staples like pizza and vegetarian nuggets in the first few days of the school year. She felt the meals were about average — neither bad nor “super good,” although she commended the fresh fruit selection.

Gardenhire said she’d be glad to try the global options once she saw them in line. She felt dishes inspired by Asian cuisines would be a hit with students.

Her two main wishes for the menu: pasta and desserts.

“Just having the normal hot dogs, hamburgers, stuff like that kind of gets boring sometimes,” she said.

MORE DETAILS

Gwinnett school meal prices

Breakfast: $1.50; Title I schools have free breakfast

Elementary school lunch: $2.25

Middle and high school lunch: $2.50

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
After long road back from Tommy John surgery, Kirby Yates is with the Braves2h ago
No vote on DeKalb official’s push for more testing at Atlanta police site
8h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
6h ago
Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom
2h ago
Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom
2h ago
Young Thug, other defendants facing new charges in gang indictment
3h ago
The Latest
5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
8h ago
Georgia regents approve $68.5 million renovation to Sanford Stadium
23h ago
Bounce houses can be dangerous, even lethal, UGA study finds
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
8h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top