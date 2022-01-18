Another Savannah-Chatham school shifts to virtual learning due to COVID-related staff availability

The district plans to resume in-person classes at Shuman, Groves and Beach on Monday, Jan. 24, but families will be contacted through the Parent Notification System if the schedule changes.

As of Jan. 17, the Coastal Health District reported 306 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chatham County. Since students returned to school after winter break, COVID-19 cases in the district have also increased.

According to the district's weekly COVID-19 tracking report, on Jan. 7, 728 students and 340 personnel tested positive. The district also reported 2,859 students and 235 personal were in quarantine due to a positive case or exposure.

