American Rose Society picks Suñorita as 'excellent' after three years of evaluation

I am thrilled that Suñorita was recognized as a winner in the 49th year of the award, but it is such a drop-dead gorgeous rose, had it been a winner in year 50 or the golden anniversary of the Award of Excellence program, it would have been nothing short of a storybook.

The name Suñorita tells you its colors. You’ll see yellow, and orange with red highlights and from a distance it looks like a boldly colored spot of golden-peach in the landscape. This rose will get 36 to 48 inches tall and 36 inches wide. It won this award not only for its nonstop spring through frost blooming but for its no spray disease resistance.

Suñorita is the sixth Award of Excellence Winner in Proven Winners ColorChoice Roses. The others are Oso Easy Petit Pink (2012), Oso Easy Lemon Zest (2016), Oso Easy Peasy (2017), Oso Easy Urban Legend (2018) and Oso Easy Double Pink (2021).

Roses need six to eight hours of direct sun each day. Morning sun is essential, but a little afternoon shade is tolerated. Good air movement helps the dew and rain dry quickly, further enhancing the inherent disease resistance, so space, about 3 to 4 feet apart depending on your variety.

Before you plant your roses, get the beds prepared by incorporating 3 to 4 inches of organic matter and tilling to a depth of 8 to 10 inches. The ideal soil pH for roses is between 6 to 6.5. Planting on raised beds further maximizes good drainage. Finish your bed or planting with a good layer of mulch.

Feed your roses with a slow release or controlled release fertilizer per formula recommendation. Apply at the start of spring growth and again in mid-summer. Prune your Suñorita or Oso Easy roses in late winter to early spring, just before new growth resumes. Typically, the roses will triple in size after pruning, so plan on cutting back by two-thirds.

If you have already gotten the trembles after seeing Valentines displays at the store, just consider Suñorita, or Oso Easy roses are like giving flowers, except they bloom all growing season, and then stand ready to do it again next year and the year after.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

