Pet food ingredient manufacturer to invest $79 million in new Columbus facility

AFB International develops, manufactures and sells palatant ingredients to pet food companies worldwide. Palatant ingredients are designed to make pet foods, treats and other supplements taste better.

“AFB is excited to become part of the Columbus community,” company president Jared Lozo said in a statement.

“We are proud of the work we’ve done since 1986 to make pet food taste great, and pleased to continue our growth with the talented workforce in the Columbus region,” he added. “For AFB, this plant is key to fulfilling our commitment to be the most responsive and reliable supplier of pet food palatant solutions in the world.”

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.