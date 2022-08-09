Pet food ingredient manufacturer to invest $79 million in new Columbus facility

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.
A pet food ingredient manufacturer will invest more than $79 million in a new Columbus facility and create more than 100 jobs in the next five years.
According to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, AFB International will build its facility at the Muscogee Technology Park. Operations at the more than 30-acre site in northeast Columbus are expected to begin in 2024, and the company will be hiring for management, engineering, operations and administrative support positions.
The average salary for these positions is around $50,000. As part of the incentive package, AFB International received a 10-year property tax abatement worth an estimated $5 million dollars, said Brian Sillito, the Vice President of Partnership and Engagement for the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
“I am excited that a great company like AFB is answering that call and investing in the Columbus community,” Kemp said in a part of his statement. “Near Fort Benning, AFB will find a highly capable workforce ready to meet their needs. I look forward to seeing this project’s impact, including its impact on the many military and veteran residents who could fill these quality positions.”
AFB International develops, manufactures and sells palatant ingredients to pet food companies worldwide. Palatant ingredients are designed to make pet foods, treats and other supplements taste better.
“AFB is excited to become part of the Columbus community,” company president Jared Lozo said in a statement.
“We are proud of the work we’ve done since 1986 to make pet food taste great, and pleased to continue our growth with the talented workforce in the Columbus region,” he added. “For AFB, this plant is key to fulfilling our commitment to be the most responsive and reliable supplier of pet food palatant solutions in the world.”
