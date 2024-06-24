Original copy of anti-slavery newspaper donated to Morgan County museum

On Wednesday, June 19, Frank Walsh, who for more than 30 years owned and operated a rare book and document business in Atlanta, presented the Morgan County African American Museum on Academy Street with a framed copy of “The Liberator” dated Nov. 11, 1859. The issue includes an account of a raid of a Harpers Ferry, Virginia arsenal to seize weapons for a planned slave insurrection led by John Brown. The attack failed and Brown was captured, tried and later hanged.

The issue also includes a lengthy letter from the noted orator, writer and statesman Frederick Douglass.

“The paper became my meat and my drink. My soul was set all on fire. Its sympathy for my brethren in bonds--its scathing denunciations of slaveholders--its faithful exposures of slavery--and its powerful attacks upon the upholders of the institution--sent a thrill of joy through my soul, such as I had never felt before!

I had not long been a reader of the “Liberator,” before I got a pretty correct idea of the principles, measures and spirit of the anti-slavery reform. I took right hold of the cause…”, Douglass said of “The Liberator” after he escaped from slavery and moved to Massachusetts.

Walsh said he thought Juneteenth, the national commemoration of the need of slavery in the U.S. after the Civil War, was an appropriate time to donate the issue to the museum.

“It belongs here,” said Walsh.

Morgan County African American Museum Director Samantha Jones said the museum would find an appropriate way to display the piece of history.

Credit: Morgan County Citizen Credit: Morgan County Citizen

