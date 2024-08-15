McDonough honors 12-year-old girl as local hero

During its Monday, July 22 meeting, the McDonough City Council recognized the young hero with a proclamation and declared July 23, 2024 as Brantley M. Abbott Day.

“Brantley’s heroism serves as an inspiration to the entire community, exemplifying the highest standards of civic responsibility and personal courage and highlighting the importance of water safety,” the proclamation read in part. “The city of McDonough is deeply grateful for Brantley M. Abbott’s life-saving actions and proud to recognize her as an exemplary citizen and hero within our community.”

The McDonough police and fire departments also recognized Abbott.

“From the McDonough Police Department, we just thank you for your courage to save this young man,” Maj. Paul Honcharik said. “It takes a lot to do that. You’re definitely a public servant at heart — keep that throughout your life.”

Credit: City of McDonough Credit: City of McDonough

McDonough Fire Department Battalion Chief Barry Jenkins presented her with a Valor Award, given to a firefighter who does a heroic deed above and beyond the call of duty.

“For you to have the situational awareness and the bravery do to what you did... that was definitely deserving of a Valor Award,” Jenkins said.

Credit: Henry Herald Credit: Henry Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.