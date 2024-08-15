Breaking: Donald Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after November election
McDonough honors 12-year-old girl as local hero

During the July 22 McDonough City Council meeting, Mayor Sandra Vincent recognizes Brantley Abbott for her life-saving efforts. (Courtesy of City of McDonough)

Credit: City of McDonough

Credit: City of McDonough

By Anthony Rhoads, Henry Herald
49 minutes ago

MCDONOUGH — On July 9, Aaron Miller was swimming in Lake Jackson when he had a seizure and became unresponsive in the water.

That’s when Brantley Abbott, 12, swam over to him, turned him on his back and kept his head above water to prevent him from drowning. As she was maintaining his safety, she swam to the shore and kept him above water until further help arrived.

The audience in the McDonough City Hall meeting chambers erupted in applause as Brantley Abbott was recognized. (Courtesy of City of McDonough)

Credit: City of McDonough

Credit: City of McDonough

During its Monday, July 22 meeting, the McDonough City Council recognized the young hero with a proclamation and declared July 23, 2024 as Brantley M. Abbott Day.

“Brantley’s heroism serves as an inspiration to the entire community, exemplifying the highest standards of civic responsibility and personal courage and highlighting the importance of water safety,” the proclamation read in part. “The city of McDonough is deeply grateful for Brantley M. Abbott’s life-saving actions and proud to recognize her as an exemplary citizen and hero within our community.”

ExploreFive UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

The McDonough police and fire departments also recognized Abbott.

“From the McDonough Police Department, we just thank you for your courage to save this young man,” Maj. Paul Honcharik said. “It takes a lot to do that. You’re definitely a public servant at heart — keep that throughout your life.”

McDonough Fire Department Battalion Chief Barry Jenkins presents Brantley Abbott with a Valor Award. (Courtesy of City of McDonough)

Credit: City of McDonough

Credit: City of McDonough

McDonough Fire Department Battalion Chief Barry Jenkins presented her with a Valor Award, given to a firefighter who does a heroic deed above and beyond the call of duty.

“For you to have the situational awareness and the bravery do to what you did... that was definitely deserving of a Valor Award,” Jenkins said.

ajc.com

Credit: Henry Herald

Credit: Henry Herald

