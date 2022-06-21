ajc logo
McDonough firefighters rescue kittens from storm drain

These five kittens were rescued from a storm drain by firefighters with the McDonough Fire Department. The kittens and their mom were turned over to the Fayette Humane Society for adoption.

By Nefeteria Brewster, Henry Herald
34 minutes ago

A call that came in early June was not the ordinary rescue mission to save a cat from a tree for Capt. Dale Matthias with the McDonough Fire Department.

Matthais and his crew, Battalion Chief Barry Jenkins, FF/EMT Justin Hopper and FF/Paramedic Daniel Ward, were able to save five kittens that had been stuck in a storm grate after a resident of the 100 South Luxury Apartments complex called and advised them that the family of kittens had fallen into the drain.

Capt. Dale Matthais is shown with kittens he helped rescue from a storm drain.

Capt. Dale Matthais is shown with kittens he helped rescue from a storm drain.

Capt. Dale Matthais is shown with kittens he helped rescue from a storm drain.

During the rescue mission Jenkins lowered Matthais 12 feet into the storm drain to rescue the kittens. Once the kittens were removed they were reunited with their mother who was waiting nearby. All kittens seemed to be in good health, Jenkins said Thursday.

The kittens were then released to the Fayette Humane Society where they are now awaiting adoption.

Marcia Hendershot, director of the Fayette Humane Society, felt grateful for the crew and their off duty efforts in saving the furry friends.

Explore‘27 beagles need you’: Dogs rescued from animal testing breeding facility

“This rescue crew chose to go the extra mile to help a few kittens when they could have done anything else during their time off of fighting fires,” Hendershot said. “Their bravery is appreciated.”

Jenkins said he was glad they were able to remove the cat family safely.

“We are glad that we were able to remove the kittens from the storm drain and relieved that they seemed to be in good health when we found them,” Jenkins said. “Oddly enough, the very next shift we worked, we were called to rescue a puppy in another storm drain in another part of the city. Firefighters love to help the community, and that includes our four-legged friends.”

