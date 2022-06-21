McDonough firefighters rescue kittens from storm drain

Marcia Hendershot, director of the Fayette Humane Society, felt grateful for the crew and their off duty efforts in saving the furry friends.

“This rescue crew chose to go the extra mile to help a few kittens when they could have done anything else during their time off of fighting fires,” Hendershot said. “Their bravery is appreciated.”

Jenkins said he was glad they were able to remove the cat family safely.

“We are glad that we were able to remove the kittens from the storm drain and relieved that they seemed to be in good health when we found them,” Jenkins said. “Oddly enough, the very next shift we worked, we were called to rescue a puppy in another storm drain in another part of the city. Firefighters love to help the community, and that includes our four-legged friends.”

