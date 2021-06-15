According to Mayor Van Johnson a second person has died following a mass shooting on Avery Street on Friday night. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Arthur Milton, 20, was also killed in the shooting.
Police responded to the 200 block of Avery Street in the River Pointe 1 neighborhood around 9 p.m. Friday night to find eight people shot. Other victims included the 18-month-old, two teenagers and two critically-injured adults.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said shots were fired from inside a dark-colored or red sedan into a group of people outside a residence. Minter said the victims of Friday’s shooting were outside of a residence that was previously targeted on Tuesday.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Mayor Van Johnson: Second person dies following Savannah mass shooting on Avery Street