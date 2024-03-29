Madison Kiwanis 5K raises funds for community programs

The overall winner was veteran Brad Frink of the Athens Roadrunners Racing Team. The top female runner, and second overall, was Krystina Stoner also of the Athens Roadrunners. The event attracted runners from Morgan County and around the region. Several locals won their respective age categories including Glenn Eskew and the couple Jeff and Tara Bubbenheim.

The race would not be a success without local sponsors who provide funds that help the Kiwanis Club to provide grants to a wide range of Morgan County charities. Lead Diamond sponsors for the race were Morgan Medical Center and Peak Steel. Other major sponsors included the Morgan County Citizen along with Amici, Bank of Madison, Chick-fil-a, Jim Boyd Insurance, Madison Studios, Representative Tim Fleming, Mad Hospitality/Thomas Preston Real Estate, Parrish Construction, Prime Property Services/Brady Inn, Madison Machine Shop, United Bank, and Thrifty Mac Pharmacy. Over two dozen other businesses and both county political parties also joined in sponsoring the event.

Kiwanis Club member Tom Greenfield of the Bank of Madison co-chaired the race committee with club President Jennifer Sides of United Bank, and members of the club pitched in by signing up sponsors and volunteering on race day. The City of Madison and Morgan County Sheriff’s Auxiliary assisted by temporarily blocking streets, driving the pace truck, and controlling traffic. Madison United Methodist Church kindly allowed the Kiwanians to use its parking lot as the staging point for the race. Without the help of these community institutions, the race would not be possible.

The Madison Kiwanis Club is affiliated with Kiwanis International, which is dedicated to supporting children and youth programs locally and around the world. To learn more about Kiwanis activities go to the club’s Facebook page.

