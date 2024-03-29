Partner

Madison Kiwanis 5K raises funds for community programs

Madisonian Glenn Eskew won his age category by a wide margin. (Photo Courtesy of Brad Rice)

Credit: Brad Rice

Madisonian Glenn Eskew won his age category by a wide margin. (Photo Courtesy of Brad Rice)
By Brad Rice, Morgan County Citizen
52 minutes ago

Sixty-nine runners turned out in beautiful weather for the annual Madison Kiwanis Spring Classic 5K Race on March 16.

The race is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Runners from beginner to advanced competed in various categories by gender and age including three runners over 75 years of age. All proceeds from the race benefit community programs for children and youth supported by the Kiwanis Club.

Kiwanis volunteers managed the race. Several others not pictured were posted along the 5K (3.1 mile) course. (Photo Courtesy of Brad Rice)

Credit: Brad Rice

Credit: Brad Rice

The overall winner was veteran Brad Frink of the Athens Roadrunners Racing Team. The top female runner, and second overall, was Krystina Stoner also of the Athens Roadrunners. The event attracted runners from Morgan County and around the region. Several locals won their respective age categories including Glenn Eskew and the couple Jeff and Tara Bubbenheim.

ExploreOver 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race

The race would not be a success without local sponsors who provide funds that help the Kiwanis Club to provide grants to a wide range of Morgan County charities. Lead Diamond sponsors for the race were Morgan Medical Center and Peak Steel. Other major sponsors included the Morgan County Citizen along with Amici, Bank of Madison, Chick-fil-a, Jim Boyd Insurance, Madison Studios, Representative Tim Fleming, Mad Hospitality/Thomas Preston Real Estate, Parrish Construction, Prime Property Services/Brady Inn, Madison Machine Shop, United Bank, and Thrifty Mac Pharmacy. Over two dozen other businesses and both county political parties also joined in sponsoring the event.

Over two dozen other businesses and both county political parties also joined in sponsoring the event.

Race Committee chair Tom Greenfield congratulates the female winner and second place overall, Krystina Stoner. (Photo Courtesy of Brad Rice)

Credit: Brad Rice

Credit: Brad Rice

Kiwanis Club member Tom Greenfield of the Bank of Madison co-chaired the race committee with club President Jennifer Sides of United Bank, and members of the club pitched in by signing up sponsors and volunteering on race day. The City of Madison and Morgan County Sheriff’s Auxiliary assisted by temporarily blocking streets, driving the pace truck, and controlling traffic. Madison United Methodist Church kindly allowed the Kiwanians to use its parking lot as the staging point for the race. Without the help of these community institutions, the race would not be possible.

The Madison Kiwanis Club is affiliated with Kiwanis International, which is dedicated to supporting children and youth programs locally and around the world. To learn more about Kiwanis activities go to the club’s Facebook page.

Brad Rice, Morgan County Citizen
