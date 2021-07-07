Kemp issues a state of emergency

Kemp declared a state of emergency late Tuesday affecting 92 counties in middle, south and southeast Georgia, including all coastal counties, in preparation for the impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa. The order anticipates the possibility of impassable roads and power outages due to the storm.

The order extends through July 14.

What counties are under a state of emergency in GA?

Georgia counties under the state of emergency include:

Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth.

What does state of emergency mean?

A state of emergency is put into effect when a disaster has occurred or an event that might be severe enough to need aid or drastic action, a state can make a declaration of emergency. In this case, Georgia made one as Elsa looms.

By enacting a state of emergency it authorizes the official to speed up assistance to communities and make resources available to whoever needs them. In this case it also restricts price gouging and lifts some restrictions on trucking to allow for emergency response.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Kemp issues state of emergency in Georgia as Elsa nears. See what counties are impacted