Hit the tracks at Atlanta Motor Speedway for children’s charities

Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta chapter is giving people a chance to drive their own vehicles at Atlanta Motor Speedway, celebrate loved ones and help worthy causes at the same time.

Laps for Dads & Grads will be an opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day and recent high school and college graduates on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, with proceeds benefiting SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children’s causes.

Participants will take three laps around the 1.54-mile, 28-degree-banked track with a donation of $60 per vehicle. VIP sessions with five laps around the circuit and exclusive time on track behind the AMS pace car are also available for $150.