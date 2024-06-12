Partner

Hit the tracks at Atlanta Motor Speedway for children’s charities

Speedway Children's Charities Atlanta's Laps for Dads & Grads event is scheduled June 15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Credit: Henry Herald

Credit: Henry Herald

Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta’s Laps for Dads & Grads event is scheduled June 15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. (Provided by Henry Herald)
By Henry Herald staff
32 minutes ago

Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta chapter is giving people a chance to drive their own vehicles at Atlanta Motor Speedway, celebrate loved ones and help worthy causes at the same time.

Laps for Dads & Grads will be an opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day and recent high school and college graduates on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, with proceeds benefiting SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children’s causes.

Participants will take three laps around the 1.54-mile, 28-degree-banked track with a donation of $60 per vehicle. VIP sessions with five laps around the circuit and exclusive time on track behind the AMS pace car are also available for $150.

ExploreNASCAR planning in-season tournament in 2025, with opening race in Atlanta

Drivers will be required to complete a waiver upon arrival and seatbelts must be worn by all participants.

You can pre-register for the event online at https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/atlanta/laps-for-dads-grads.

Credit: Henry Herald

Credit: Henry Herald

