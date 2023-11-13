Gwinnett school bus driver honored for going ‘above and beyond’

Those attributes — which have been on display for the eight years he’s been a bus driver for the district — were recently recognized as the Rotary Club of Gwinnett honored him with its Hidden Hero Award.

According to Rotary officials, the award honors a bus driver who has gone “above and beyond” the call of duty, demonstrating the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” in one’s responsibilities. Zachery was presented with a plaque and a $500 cash prize at Richards Middle School in front of more than a dozen co-workers earlier this month.

“He wants to guide, lead, and be a positive influence on these young people and help people become the best version of themselves that they can be,” GCPS Transportation Support Manager Carla Hart said. “Omar is definitely a Hidden Hero within his community.”

GCPS officials said Zachery displays strong character, integrity, compassion and kindness daily in everything he does. He is a man of deep faith and has been a pastor for 15 years — currently serving as Senior Pastor at Praise Tabernacle Church in Lawrenceville. In addition to mentoring kids and young men, he is also the chaplain for the Central Gwinnett High School Football team and he coaches youth baseball and basketball.

