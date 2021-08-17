All three Coastal Empire counties are in the "red" zone with positive case rates above 10% as of Tuesday: Chatham has a positive case rate of 20.6% for the past two weeks (11.2% overall); Bryan has a two-week positive case rate of 24.5% (11.4% overall); and Effingham reported a two-week positive case rate of 24.6% (12.5% overall).

According to the DPH vaccination dashboard, just over 5 million Georgians (about 49%) have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine; just over 4.3 million (42%) are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Chatham County crossed the 50% vaccination threshold with just over 143,000 having received the first dose; and more than 125,000 (44%) are fully vaccinated. In Bryan County, just over 17,000 (46%) have received the first dose and 15,000 (41%) are fully vaccinated. In Effingham County, just over 21,500 (36%) have received the first dose and slightly more than 18,600 (31%) are fully vaccinated.

The Georgia DPH also reported of the 4.3 million residents who are fully vaccinated from Jan. 1 through Aug. 17, 18,697 have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 (0.4%); 824 have been hospitalized -- includes COVID and other health reasons (0.02%) and 134 (0.003%) have died.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia passes 1 million COVID cases since pandemic start; one new death in Chatham County