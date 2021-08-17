Georgia passes 1 million COVID cases since pandemic start; one new death in Chatham County

More than 1 million Georgians have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total 1,000,872 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday. Of that number, 4,257 were added since Monday and 220 were recently admitted to hospitals. The state DPH reported 24 new deaths for a statewide total of 19,044. One new COVID death was reported in Chatham County; but no new COVID deaths were reported in Bryan or Effingham counties. The updated numbers are as of just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, Chatham County has reported a total of 25,322 positive cases — an increase of 132 since Monday— and one new death for a total of 459. Bryan County has reported 3,340 positive cases — an increase of 20 — but no new deaths at 39. Effingham County has reported 4,830 positive cases — an increase of 46 — but no new deaths at 75.
All three Coastal Empire counties are in the "red" zone with positive case rates above 10% as of Tuesday: Chatham has a positive case rate of 20.6% for the past two weeks (11.2% overall); Bryan has a two-week positive case rate of 24.5% (11.4% overall); and Effingham reported a two-week positive case rate of 24.6% (12.5% overall).
According to the DPH vaccination dashboard, just over 5 million Georgians (about 49%) have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine; just over 4.3 million (42%) are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Chatham County crossed the 50% vaccination threshold with just over 143,000 having received the first dose; and more than 125,000 (44%) are fully vaccinated. In Bryan County, just over 17,000 (46%) have received the first dose and 15,000 (41%) are fully vaccinated. In Effingham County, just over 21,500 (36%) have received the first dose and slightly more than 18,600 (31%) are fully vaccinated.
The Georgia DPH also reported of the 4.3 million residents who are fully vaccinated from Jan. 1 through Aug. 17, 18,697 have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 (0.4%); 824 have been hospitalized -- includes COVID and other health reasons (0.02%) and 134 (0.003%) have died.
Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.
