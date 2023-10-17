Floyd County program makes shelter dogs ‘Law Dogs’ for a day

A program by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office gives some lucky dogs at PAWS the chance to see the community for a day and more importantly, they themselves get to be seen.

Law Dog For a Day is the program which allows employees at the sheriff’s office as well as other law enforcement officials to take a dog from PAWS and spend the day with them, allowing them to interact with the public, sometimes leading to adoption.

Cpl. Jeremy Clay said the program has been going on for a little more than a year and they try to do it once a month.

“It came about to raise awareness for the need for adoption,” Clay said. “There are so many animals at PAWS that need a home.”

Depending on the weather, deputies go to PAWS and collect the dogs that will be Law Dogs For a Day. PAWS staff chooses dogs that have the right temperament to interact with the public as well as those dogs that may have been at the shelter the longest.

On a recent Thursday, they took eight dogs out and returned with only two. Six dogs were adopted in one day thanks to the kindness and patience of the deputies.

“The first place we’ll go is the jail,” Clay said. “The dogs are sworn by the sheriff as law dogs for the day and then we take them to a variety of places where people can see them.”

The dogs go to local businesses, they walk around downtown, go to government departments, 911, the courthouse and are often taken to get treats such as hamburgers. It’s a day for them to feel loved despite their circumstances. And it usually pays dividends.

“Many of these dogs wouldn’t be seen by the public,” Clay said. “We’ll put bandannas on them that say law dog or say they’re adoptable. We get a chance to see how they react with people and other animals and that’s really useful information even if they don’t get adopted that day.”

Recently, one outing was reserved especially for senior dogs. Clay said they had a great time with that one since lots of people overlook senior dogs but in this setting, they get to see how calm and loving the older dogs are.

“We love doing this,” Clay said. “It makes us feel good knowing we’re not just giving these dogs a fun day out away from the stressful environment of the shelter. But we’re getting them seen by so many people. That really increases their chances of being adopted.

“People always think the shelter is full of just pit bulls but there are so many dogs of all sizes and all ages and all breeds,” he said. “We’re happy to help show people some of these wonderful animals that deserve a good home.”

