DeKalb, Fulton animal shelters issue urgent call for adopters

The DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters are asking the public to adopt or foster this week so the shelters can avoid euthanizing dogs because of a lack of space.

LifeLine Animal Project, the nonprofit that manages both county shelters, says it’s dealing with “astronomically high” numbers of dogs at all of its locations.

The crisis is most pronounced in DeKalb County. The shelter is currently caring for more than 650 dogs — the most it’s ever housed at one time — and is urgently seeking homes for at least 250 dogs by Sept. 14, LifeLine announced in a Facebook post.

That’s when the Department of Agriculture is visiting to inspect the shelter. The dogs will be euthanized if adopters or fosters aren’t available.

The DeKalb animal shelter was built to hold between 400 and 450 dogs. Additional space is a ways off: County commissioners plan to expand the shelter if a special purpose sales tax is approved by voters this November.

“Our organization doesn’t believe we should be euthanizing dogs for space,” LifeLine wrote on Facebook. “We’re heartsick over having to make these horrific decisions, and right now, we are pleading for the community’s help.”

The DeKalb shelter has been taking in an average of 135 dogs a week. Fulton County took in 131 last week, and its shelters are also running over capacity. Between the two counties, 40-45 dogs are at risk of euthanasia weekly.

Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit any LifeLine shelter: