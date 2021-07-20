Coastal Georgia counties latest to launch high-speed broadband

Coastal Electric Cooperative of Midway and Darien Communications will invest $40 million with new broadband provider Coastal Fiber Inc., an affiliate of the cooperative, to serve 16,000 homes and businesses in Liberty, Bryan and Long counties. The first phase of the project is due to be completed in four years, with the first customers connected as early as next year.

“I am thankful to Coastal Electric Cooperative for stepping up to help hardworking Georgians gain access to new job opportunities, improved education tools, telemedicine, and much more,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday. “This project will allow thousands of Georgians to have access to reliable, high-speed internet – which is a fundamental part of continued growth.”