Partner

After nearly 50 years, this Rome trail loop is officially open

Two walkers come up the newly built ramp to the Armuchee Connector, which is part of the Mount Berry Trail loop. (Photo Courtesy of Adam Carey)

Credit: Adam Carey

Credit: Adam Carey

Two walkers come up the newly built ramp to the Armuchee Connector, which is part of the Mount Berry Trail loop. (Photo Courtesy of Adam Carey)
Partner Badge Logo
By Adam Carey, Rome News-Tribune
1 hour ago

A plan that began nearly 50 years ago reached fruition earlier this month with the official opening of the most recent section of the Mount Berry Trail.

The 6.5-mile loop now has signage naming it the AdventHealth Redmond ECO Greenway and is part of almost 15 miles of paved multi-use trails in Rome, Georgia.

“We are honored to be associated with the ECO Greenway,” said AdventHealth Redmond President and CEO Isaac Sendros. “It’s all about connections. Connections between people and our community.”

Guests and Rome city officials watch as AdventHealth Redmond President Isaac Sendros cuts the ribbon unveiling new signage with Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel. (Photo Courtesy of Adam Carey)

Credit: Adam Carey

icon to expand image

Credit: Adam Carey

The Mount Berry Trail was a special purpose local option sales tax project dedicated in 2020. However, the idea of a trail along the Oostanaula River started almost 50 years ago.

Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby and former Rome City Manager John Bennett, along with Rome Seed and Feed owner Robert Payne, were officers with the Rome Jaycees in the early 1970s when they laid the groundwork.

ExploreFederal funding package includes $1 million for Gwinnett loop trail

“We were basically bushwhacking along the Old River Road towards Chieftains one day when we realized this would make a great trail and park,” Bagby said. “Robert was a landscape architect; he had more vision for what the area could be than John and I.”

That land, which would become Ridge Ferry Park and part of the Mount Berry Trail, was in the process of being sold after the Celanese Fibers Plant was shut in 1977.

Former Rome City Manager John Bennett, Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby and former Rome Seed and Feed owner Robert Payne when they were officials with the Rome Jaycees around 1972 at the Richard B. Russell Airport. (Photo provided by Rome Seed and Feed)

Credit: Rome Seed and Feed

icon to expand image

Credit: Rome Seed and Feed

To focus attention on the area, and what it could mean for Rome, the Jaycees started organizing events around the river, including a flotilla.

“I was in the flotilla in the Oostanaula in 1979 or 1980,” said Debbie Anderson as she walked the trail. “The Jaycees were very active in the rivers and talked about trails even back then.”

Anderson and her best friend, Sherry Battle, are reaping the benefits of the work done all those years ago.

Explore$200 million in federal grants for Atlanta boost The Stitch, Flint River Trail

“We’re heavy trail users,” Battle said. “We use them all year. We’ll probably use the Mount Berry Trail more in the fall when it’s cooler.”

Bagby said the completed loop trail gives him a great sense of accomplishment.

“It gives you a really good feeling when something you’ve been working on for a long time comes to fruition,” Bagby said. “Even if it did take almost 50 years.”

Rome Assistant Police Chief Rodney Bailey and another officer examine a map of the new Mount Berry Trail loop. (Photo Courtesy of Adam Carey)

Credit: Adam Carey

icon to expand image

Credit: Adam Carey

The next step for the trail system, according to Julie Smith of the Rome-Floyd Planning Department, is to connect the Mount Berry trail to the Jackson Hill trail on the other side of Riverside Parkway.

“There’s currently an overpass over Burwell Creek,” Smith said. “We’re going to build a boardwalk over the creek connecting Ridge Ferry Park to the Jackson Hill trails and build a new duck pond.”

Smith said they are in the pre-engineering design phase, and that the total project would take two years. The 2023 SPLOST allocates $2 million for the project.

“We need to be very mindful to make sure we’re planning enough greenspaces,” Bagby said. “Growth is coming quickly and in huge chunks. And I worry we’re not thinking about how important (greenspaces) are to the next generation and the future of Rome.”

ajc.com

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

icon to expand image

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Rome News-Tribune. Visit them online at northwestgeorgianews.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Adam Carey, Rome News-Tribune
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
48m ago

Credit: Provided

HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: Mary Powell

Luxurious Atlanta estate going to auction is both a ranch and a vineyard

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump shooting puts spotlight on Secret Service leadership and the women serving in its...
22m ago
Annual report marks some economic status improvements in Northwest Georgia counties
2h ago
Albany State University unveils new simulation center for students
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare