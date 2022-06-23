$1M donation to Chattanooga food bank will help alleviate North Georgia food insecurity

Diehl said she’s seen a gradual increase in the number of people visiting Christ’s Chapel’s food bank, blaming the troubled economy. “And I feel like it’s going to increase more.”

From what she’s seen, food need has increased since all the pandemic feeding programs have dissolved, she said.

A lot of people don’t come in until they are desperate, and Diehl said they tell her they don’t want to take food from people they think need it more.

“It’s sweet of them,” but Diehl said she tries to convince them their need is important, too.

The program’s goal is to be a hand up, not a hand out, Diehl said, so residents of Georgia can only receive food from Christ’s Chapel five times a year. If that’s not enough, she said, she tries to connect those in need with other available resources.

For more information on the Christ’s Chapel’s program, call 706-935-9045. To find food assistance in Tennessee, call 423-622-1800, or for Northwest Georgia, call 706-508-8591. Online, visit ChattFoodBank.org/hungry.

Food insecurity is increasing in all 20 counties served by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, including the nine counties it serves in Northwest Georgia, Lockwood Fritts wrote. The $1 million donation will serve the counties of Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Chattooga, Gordon and Gilmer.

In a follow-up email, Lockwood Fritts said the Chattanooga Area Food Bank has “a critical need” for volunteers at its Foxwood Food Center. Help is needed sorting and packing food boxes, she wrote.

