Alpharetta church addressing summer food insecurity

With schools recently out for the summer and the rising cost of everything from bread and eggs to gasoline, food insecurity is increasing weekly. Giving to the food drive can help alleviate some of the local need and associated stress for children, families, and individuals who lack access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

Food may be donated between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in bins under the porticos on either side of the church building at 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. NFCC will purchase the most-needed items from monetary donations made online. View a list of needed items, or make an online donation: https://northpoint.org/community-fooddrive.