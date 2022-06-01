Everyone Eats Foundation works to feed Atlanta’s underserved

“I knew my neighbors would be negatively impacted and in need of immediate assistance. I had some food at home like rice, veggies, chicken and canned goods plus to-go plates and cutlery so I cooked what I had and made it available for the Pittsburgh [Atlanta] community,” said Johnson. “Within the following week, World Central Kitchen partnered with us and our nonprofit was able to feed 100 people daily.”

Everyone Eats Foundation focused on Atlanta food deserts and underserved communities, such as the Bankhead and Pittsburgh neighborhoods. People who received their services spread the word, wrote thank you notes and penned testimonies about what the assistance mean to them and their lives.