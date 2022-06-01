BreakingNews
UPDATE: All lanes open after 4-vehicle injury wreck on I-285 near Roswell Road
Everyone Eats Foundation works to feed Atlanta’s underserved

Everyone Eats Foundation provides food to those in need in the Atlanta area. Courtesy of Everyone Eats Foundation

Local
By Shannon Dominy, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Atlanta native Summer Johnson founded Everyone Eats Foundation in 2017 when she and her friends decided to make the charitable work they’d been doing to feed their homeless neighbors an official foundation. They worked for years to provide food to their communities, and then when the pandemic hit in 2020 they saw that need grow and change.

“I knew my neighbors would be negatively impacted and in need of immediate assistance. I had some food at home like rice, veggies, chicken and canned goods plus to-go plates and cutlery so I cooked what I had and made it available for the Pittsburgh [Atlanta] community,” said Johnson. “Within the following week, World Central Kitchen partnered with us and our nonprofit was able to feed 100 people daily.”

Everyone Eats Foundation focused on Atlanta food deserts and underserved communities, such as the Bankhead and Pittsburgh neighborhoods. People who received their services spread the word, wrote thank you notes and penned testimonies about what the assistance mean to them and their lives.

“Food is a basic need,” said Johnson. “Families were dependent on us and were able to afford their rent among other things because we took care of some of their critical needs.”

The next step for Everyone Eats Foundation is a building, for which they received funding from Anthem Blue Cross Blue shield. Johnson is also CEO of Fillanthropy, a garden-to-table-to-people restaurant that she hopes to open soon.

“When we open up our community restaurant we hope to bring an end to food insecurity and transform our community’s food deserts to a sustainable food system,” said Johnson.

Who’s helping?

Everyone Eats Foundation

Services: Everyone Eats Foundation provides food to those in need in the Atlanta area.

How to help: Everyone Eats Foundation needs funds to finish their building, and the group always needs volunteers that are eager to help the community.

Where to donate: Donate at everyoneeatsfoundation.org

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.

About the Author

Shannon Dominy
